trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Wildfires rage in Russia’s Ural mountains, Siberia

by AP - 05/08/23 12:59 PM ET
by AP - 05/08/23 12:59 PM ET
In this handout photo released by Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service on Monday, May 8, 2023, Russian Emergency Ministry employees and local citizens work at a side of fire in Tyumen region, Russia. Wildfires have raged in Russia's Ural mountains and in Siberia this week, with authorities promising to swiftly contain them. Blazes engulfed thousands of hectares in Sverdlovsk and Kurgan, as well as Tyumen and Omsk regions. (Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service via AP)
In this handout photo released by Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service on Monday, May 8, 2023, Russian Emergency Ministry employees and local citizens work at a side of fire in Tyumen region, Russia. Wildfires have raged in Russia’s Ural mountains and in Siberia this week, with authorities promising to swiftly contain them. Blazes engulfed thousands of hectares in Sverdlovsk and Kurgan, as well as Tyumen and Omsk regions. (Russian Emergency Ministry Press Service via AP)

MOSCOW (AP) — Wildfires have engulfed large areas in Russia’s Ural mountains and in Siberia this week, with authorities promising to swiftly contain them.

A total of over 54,000 hectares of forests in the Sverdlovsk region in the Urals were on fire as of Monday morning, according to local authorities. More than 4,800 firefighters have been battling the blaze, with some 6,000 volunteers helping them.

Head of Russia’s Federal Forestry Agency Ivan Sovetnikov said Monday he expected “most major fires in the region to be contained and put out” within two to three days. It wasn’t immediately clear if such a goal was too optimistic: on Sunday night, the area engulfed in flames stood at 33,000 hectares, but it grew significantly overnight.

In the neighboring Kurgan region, the fires have already destroyed more than 300 residential houses and 3,900 other buildings, Russia’s state news agency Tass reported, citing local emergency officials.

Kurgan Governor Vadim Shumkov said a number of people had been killed and injured by the fires, without specifying how many, and called the situation in the region “very difficult.” Russia’s Emergency Minister Alexander Kurenkov flew out to Kurgan on Monday morning and reported that most of the fires in the region had been contained.

In the Siberian region of Omsk, local authorities have declared a regional state of emergency because of the fires. Local media reported that the city of Omsk, the regional capital, has been covered with a thick layer of smoke since Monday morning.

In the neighboring Tyumen region, 12 wildfires raged as of Monday morning. Tyumen authorities also declared a state of emergency on Sunday.

“Every day we register new sources of wildfires and forest fires. All this is exacerbated by very hot dry weather and strong winds,” Tyumen Governor Alexander Moor said on Sunday.

In recent years, Russia has experienced especially widespread forest fires, which experts blame on unusually dry summers and high temperatures.

The experts also blame a 2007 decision to disband a federal aviation network tasked with spotting and combating fires. Its assets were turned over to the regional authorities, leading to the force’s rapid decline and attracting much criticism.

The government later reversed the move and reestablished the federal agency in charge of monitoring forests from the air. However, its resources remain limited, making it hard to survey the massive forests of Siberia and the Far East.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Nearly half of baby boomers have no retirement savings
  2. Government employees union sues Yellen, Biden over ‘unconstitutional’ debt ...
  3. Nancy Mace finds herself on a lonely GOP island
  4. Yellen calls invoking 14th Amendment a ‘constitutional crisis’
  5. Brett Favre calls for Fox News boycott over Carlson exit
  6. 14th Amendment emerges as last-ditch fix to ward off default
  7. 14th Amendment talk on debt limit viewed with extreme caution by Team Biden
  8. California readies for treasure hunt as floods wash up ‘Gold Rush 2.0’
  9. Musk announces Twitter purge of inactive accounts
  10. DeSantis says Trump deploying ‘Democrat attacks’ on Social ...
  11. Senate GOP sees Trump as looking increasingly dominant 
  12. Future of student loan forgiveness looms over Biden in 2024
  13. To testify or not to testify: Trump’s fateful choice
  14. Closing arguments begin in E. Jean Carroll case: ‘Trump is a witness against ...
  15. Subpoenaed Alphabet documents improperly redacted, may not be complete, Jordan ...
  16. $42B in student debt forgiven for public workers: How to qualify for the PSLF ...
  17. Inside a California proposal to pay $1.2 million in reparations to Black ...
  18. All birds are shrinking — but small birds are shrinking fastest
Load more

Video

See all Video