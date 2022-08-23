trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Woman held in Germany after assault with ‘sword-like object’

by The Associated Press - 08/23/22 10:18 AM ET

BERLIN (AP) — A woman was arrested Tuesday in southern Germany after allegedly injuring three people with what was described as a “sword-like object,” police said.

Police said they were alerted just before noon to the incident in a square in Weiden in der Oberpfalz, a town in Bavaria near the Czech border. They said in a statement that passers-by were able to hold the suspect, a 65-year-old woman from a neighboring area, until she was detained by officers sent to the scene.

Two of the victims, men aged 46 and 61, were taken to a hospital and one of them had been released by mid-afternoon. No one had life-threatening injuries, police said.

They didn’t give further details on the weapon or of a possible motive.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. More than $10B in student loans for ...
  2. White House to announce student loan ...
  3. Five takeaways from primary night in ...
  4. Democrat Ryan wins bellwether special ...
  5. Trump defiance of DOJ on classified ...
  6. 25-year-old Maxwell Alejandro Frost ...
  7. Oz aide mocks Fetterman’s stroke in ...
  8. McConnell asked if he has reaction to ...
  9. Some Trump appointees become critical ...
  10. Biden student loan plans caught in ...
  11. Six reasons Biden should not cancel ...
  12. Biden’s student loan plan: What we ...
  13. Judge gives Trump until Friday to ...
  14. Congress implies UFOs have non-human ...
  15. The Hill’s Morning Report — Trump ...
  16. McConnell’s not wrong, but ...
  17. FDA approves first fast-acting oral ...
  18. Can Florida Democrats take down ...
Load more

Video

See all Video