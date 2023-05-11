trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Woman struck by police motorcycle escorting UK royal

by AP - 05/11/23 6:50 AM ET
by AP - 05/11/23 6:50 AM ET

LONDON (AP) — A woman in her 80s was in critical condition after being hit by a police motorcycle that was escorting Sophie, the wife of Prince Edward, British police said Thursday.

The Metropolitan Police said the motorcycle collided with a pedestrian on Wednesday afternoon at an intersection in west London.

Sophie, known as the Duchess of Edinburgh, said her “heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the injured lady and her family,” according to a statement from Buckingham Palace.

The statement added that Sophie was “grateful for the swift response by the emergency services.” It said further comment would be inappropriate because the crash was being investigated.

Sophie, 58, is a full-time working royal married to Edward, the younger brother of King Charles III.

The woman remained in critical condition at a hospital on Thursday. No other injuries were reported and police inquiries into the crash were ongoing.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Five takeaways from Trump’s CNN town hall
  2. McConnell faces heavy pressure from right on debt ceiling
  3. FBI declines GOP subpoena on Biden ‘alleged criminal scheme’
  4. Tucker Carlson’s Twitter plans amplify tensions with Fox News
  5. Christie slams Trump’s ‘ridiculous’ response to E. Jean Carroll verdict
  6. Biden says he’s considering 14th Amendment as debt ceiling option
  7. Trump snaps at CNN’s Kaitlan Collins: ‘You’re a nasty person’
  8. FDA updates blood donation policy to include gay, bisexual men
  9. CNN takes flak for chaotic Trump town hall
  10. Suddenly, a Biden-Trump rematch doesn’t seem so inevitable
  11. Democrats target CNN over Trump town hall
  12. Supreme Court reverses Cuomo aide’s public corruption conviction
  13. Ocasio-Cortez on Trump town hall: ‘CNN should be ashamed of themselves’
  14. Democrats have sinking feeling: Trump could beat Biden 
  15. Senate seeks long shot solution with Title 42 deadline on deck
  16. Disney CEO asks if Florida officials want it to invest more in state or not
  17. Biden rule limits asylum as end of Title 42 nears
  18. GOP lawmaker takes shot at Kaitlan Collins while on CNN panel after Trump town ...
Load more

Video

See all Video