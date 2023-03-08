trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Women in Turkey brave ban on Istanbul march, get tear-gassed

by MEHMET GUZEL and ZEYNEP BILGINSOY, Associated Press - 03/08/23 4:03 PM ET
by MEHMET GUZEL and ZEYNEP BILGINSOY, Associated Press - 03/08/23 4:03 PM ET

ISTANBUL (AP) — Women in Turkey braved an official ban on an International Women’s Day march in Istanbul, demonstrating for about two hours before police used tear gas to disperse remaining protesters and detained several people.

Thousands converged on a central neighborhood Wednesday for a protest that combined women’s rights with the staggering toll of the deadly quake that hit Turkey and Syria a month ago.

Organizers had been forbidden — for the second straight year — from marching down the popular Istiklal pedestrian avenue in Turkey’s biggest city where Women’s Day marches were held since 2003. Police blocked demonstrators’ access to the avenue. An Associated Press journalist saw officers detain at least 30 people and use tear gas after the group ended their demonstration at 2100 local time (1800 GMT).

Local authorities banned the march, saying the area was not an authorized demonstration site. They also claimed the march could “provoke” segments of Turkish society, lead to verbal or physical attacks, be misused by terror groups and threaten national security — as well as curtailing freedom of movement in the cultural and tourist area.

Metro stations in the vicinity were closed.

Lale Pesket, a 28-year-old theater student, said that was unfair.

“We are not harming anyone, but unfortunately, we are faced with police violence every time,” she said. “Our only concern is the emancipation of women, we want free spaces in a world without violence and better economic conditions, especially for women.”

Protesters held banners reading “we are angry, we are in mourning” for the more than 46,000 people who died in Turkey in buildings widely considered unsafe and the hundreds of thousands left homeless in the Feb. 6 quake.

One banner read “control contractors, not women,” referring to contractors who are accused of ignoring building regulations and contributing to the devastation.

“Living as a woman in Turkey is already difficult enough and one of the reasons we are here is … the earthquake … and the people who were left under the rubble,” 23-year-old university student Gulsum Ozturk said.

Protest organizers also slammed the government for withdrawing from a European treaty — signed in 2011 in Istanbul and named after the city — that protects women from domestic violence, and “endangering the lives of millions of women.”

Turkey’s We Will Stop Femicides Platform said 328 women were killed by men in the past year.

Tags

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Biden’s budget proposes tax hikes on wealthy to reduce deficit, shore up ...
  2. ‘Shut your mouth’: GOP senator clashes with union leader during hearing
  3. Trump attorney admits misrepresenting evidence of election fraud
  4. Artificial intelligence will destroy ‘laptop class’ workers
  5. GOP senators in dark on details of McConnell’s condition 
  6. La Niña is officially over, NOAA announces: What does that mean?
  7. Biden lays down first marker in fiscal talks with McCarthy 
  8. House GOP organizing trip to see jailed Jan. 6 defendants, led by Marjorie ...
  9. 33 Senate Democrats join Republicans to block DC crime bill
  10. Federal judge rules Biden’s border parole policy illegal
  11. Decline in democracy worldwide may be reaching ‘turning point’: researchers
  12. Trump to release $99 book of his letters, including Nixon, Hillary Clinton
  13. McConnell hospitalized after fall in DC
  14. Sparks fly in first Chicago mayoral runoff debate as candidates trade barbs
  15. Biden set to unveil more than $2 trillion in tax hikes in budget 
  16. Most in new poll view ‘woke’ as positive term
  17. Carlson shows two sides to his views on Trump, supporters
  18. Judge says Jacob Wohl, Jack Burkman violated Voting Rights Act, KKK Act with ...
Load more

Video

See all Video