trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP International

Ya Ya the giant panda heading to China after 20 years in US

by AP - 04/26/23 3:08 PM ET
by AP - 04/26/23 3:08 PM ET
Ya Ya, a giant panda at the Memphis Zoo, eats bamboo, April 8, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. Ya Ya began its trip to China on Wednesday, April 26, from the Memphis Zoo, where it has spent the past 20 years as part of a loan agreement. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht, File)
Ya Ya, a giant panda at the Memphis Zoo, eats bamboo, April 8, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. Ya Ya began its trip to China on Wednesday, April 26, from the Memphis Zoo, where it has spent the past 20 years as part of a loan agreement. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht, File)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ya Ya the giant panda began its trip to China on Wednesday from the Memphis Zoo, where it has spent the past 20 years as part of a loan agreement.

The zoo said Ya Ya was being accompanied on its return to China by a veterinarian who will manage the panda’s medical needs and a zoological officer who will handle all husbandry requirements.

The departure marks the end of a 20-year loan agreement with the Chinese Association of Zoological Gardens Ya Ya in Memphis.

Ya Ya was born Aug. 3, 2000, in Beijing. She was joined in Memphis under the loan agreement by Le Le, a male panda who was born July 18, 1998. Le Le died in February.

The zoo held a farewell party for Ya Ya earlier this month. The zoo has said the pandas were key to research and conservation projects and helped people experience some of Chinese culture.

“After 20 years, Ya Ya has become like family, and she will be sorely missed by the Memphis Zoo staff and the local community,” the zoo said in a statement Wednesday. “We wish her the best of luck in her new home.”

The life expectancy of a giant panda in the wild is about 15 years, but in captivity they have lived to be as old as 38. Decades of conservation efforts in the wild and study in captivity saved the giant panda species from extinction, increasing its population from fewer than 1,000 at one time to more than 1,800 in the wild and captivity.

Advocacy groups In Defense of Animals and Panda Voices previously applauded the return to China, saying the pandas had been suffering in the zoo setting. Zoo officials said the groups were spreading false information. Zoo President and CEO Matt Thompson has called Le Le and Ya Ya “two of the most spoiled animals on the planet.”

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP International News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump legal team asks House Intel for 'legislative solution' amid Mar-a-Lago ...
  2. Meet the cheapest US states to buy a house
  3. GOP senators grow weary of Tuberville abortion stalemate on defense nominees
  4. Tucker Carlson breaks silence after Fox ouster: ‘See you soon’
  5. Jim Justice files to run for Manchin’s Senate seat
  6. Tucker Carlson’s disparaging comments about Fox leaders led to his ...
  7. Khanna blames Feinstein absence for Senate vote to undo Biden truck rule
  8. House GOP passes debt limit package: Five takeaways
  9. Senators unveil bipartisan proposal to require Supreme Court to adopt code of ...
  10. Don Lemon’s CNN co-anchors address his firing
  11. These four House Republicans voted against the GOP debt limit bill
  12. School district rejects claim from teacher shot by 6-year-old student
  13. Iran seizes Texas-bound oil tanker, Navy says
  14. Dwyane Wade says his family left Florida because they ‘would not be ...
  15. Jerry Springer, TV host and Cincinnati mayor, dies at 79
  16. Howard Stern weighs in on Tucker Carlson exit: He forgot he was ‘worker ...
  17. The human cost of McCarthy’s debt ceiling demands would be catastrophic
  18. Biden warns North Korean nuclear attack on US or its allies would result in end ...
Load more

Video

See all Video