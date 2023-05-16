trending:

Zookeeper found dead in animal enclosure in Slovakia

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Authorities launched an investigation after a zookeeper was found dead in an animal enclosure in Slovakia, officials said Tuesday.

Police said an autopsy was being carried out to determine the cause of the death and declined to provide any further details, citing an ongoing investigation.

Slovak Markiza television said the owner of the small zoo in the town of Kysucke Nove Mesto was attacked by a lion when he was feeding the animal. The broadcaster said the information was confirmed by the man’s relatives.

Local media said that the park breeds lions, tigers, goats, sheep, llamas, camels, donkeys, monkeys and other animals.

