trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Politics

$3 billion accounting error means the Pentagon can send more weapons to Ukraine

by TARA COPP and LOLITA C. BALDOR, Associated Press - 05/18/23 8:02 PM ET
by TARA COPP and LOLITA C. BALDOR, Associated Press - 05/18/23 8:02 PM ET
Ukrainian soldiers fire a cannon near Bakhmut, an eastern city where fierce battles against Russian forces have been taking place, in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Monday, May 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Libkos)
Ukrainian soldiers fire a cannon near Bakhmut, an eastern city where fierce battles against Russian forces have been taking place, in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Monday, May 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Libkos)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon has overestimated the value of the weapons it has sent to Ukraine by at least $3 billion — an accounting error that could be a boon for the war effort because it will allow the Defense Department to send more weapons now without asking Congress for more money.

The acknowledgment Thursday comes at a time when Pentagon is under increased pressure by Congress to show accountability for the billions of dollars it has sent in weapons, ammunition and equipment to Ukraine and as some lawmakers question whether that level of support should continue.

It also could free up more money for critical weapons as Ukraine is on the verge of a much anticipated counteroffensive — which will require as much military aid as they can get. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has previously said the offensive was delayed because they did not yet have everything they needed.

The error was caused when officials overvalued some of the systems sent to Ukraine, using the value of money it would cost to replace an item completely rather than the current value of the weapon. In many of the military aid packages, the Pentagon has opted to draw from its stockpiles of older, existing gear because it can get those items to Ukraine faster.

“During our regular oversight process of presidential drawdown packages, the Department discovered inconsistencies in equipment valuation for Ukraine. In some cases, ‘replacement cost’ rather than ‘net book value’ was used, therefore overestimating the value of the equipment drawn down from U.S. stocks,” said Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh.

She added that the mistake hasn’t constrained U.S. support to Ukraine or hampered the ability to send aid to the battlefield.

A defense official said the Pentagon is still trying to determine exactly how much the total surplus will be. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations, said the comptroller has asked the military services to review all previous Ukraine aid packages using the proper cost figures. The result, said the official, will be that the department will have more available funding authority to use as the Ukraine offensive nears.

The aid surplus was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

To date the U.S. has provided Ukraine nearly $37 billion in military aid since Russia invaded in February 2022. The bulk of that has been in weapons systems, millions of munitions and ammunition rounds, and an array of trucks, sensors, radars and other equipment pulled from Pentagon stockpiles and sent quickly to Ukraine.

Members of Congress have repeatedly pressed Defense Department leaders on how closely the U.S. is tracking its aid to Ukraine to ensure that it is not subject to fraud or ending up in the wrong hands. The Pentagon has said it has a “robust program” to track the aid as it crosses the border into Ukraine and to keep tabs on it once it is there, depending on the sensitivity of each weapons system.

There also is a small team of Americans in Ukraine working with Ukrainians to do physical inspections when possible, but also virtual inspections when needed, since those teams are not going to the front lines.

In late February, the Pentagon’s inspector general said his office has found no evidence yet that any of the billions of dollars in weapons and aid to Ukraine has been lost to corruption or diverted into the wrong hands. He cautioned that those investigations are only in their early stages.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Politics News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy hits pause on debt ceiling talks
  2. Khanna reups call for Feinstein to resign after return to Senate: ‘It’s ...
  3. Georgia prosecutor clears decks for possible Trump charges
  4. Freedom Caucus says ‘no further discussion’ on debt ceiling until Senate ...
  5. PAC to draft Tucker Carlson for president launches
  6. Cruz opens a probe into Anheuser-Busch over Dylan Mulvaney partnership
  7. Russia bans Obama, Maddow, Colbert over sanctions
  8. Debt ceiling talks resume despite GOP frustrations 
  9. US Chamber warns Biden using 14th Amendment would be ‘economically ...
  10. Contaminated eyedrops now linked to 4 deaths, 14 cases of blindness: CDC
  11. Anti-Trump Republicans increasingly desperate to shake up race
  12. Tensions flare in ‘weaponization’ panel hearing with sidelined FBI agents 
  13. Boebert defends husband amid divorce filing: ‘He didn’t “sick dogs” on ...
  14. Poll finds Trump beating Biden by 7 points, DeSantis tying president in matchup
  15. Nebraska passes abortion, gender-affirming care ban
  16. Story of homeless veterans booted from hotel for migrants was a hoax: NY ...
  17. Debt ceiling clash should push states to rely less on federal money
  18. The Supreme Court may soon reverse a core legal tenet
Load more

Video

See all Video