trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Politics

Air Force looks to better control access to classified data after intelligence leak

by LOLITA C. BALDOR, Associated Press - 05/22/23 1:35 PM ET
by LOLITA C. BALDOR, Associated Press - 05/22/23 1:35 PM ET
FILE - Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall speaks during a Senate Armed Services budget hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, May 2, 2023. The Air Force said Monday, May 22, that it is looking at ways to better control access to classified information. Kendall told reporters that the Air Force needs to better enforce the rules that govern access to classified information based on whether someone with the correct security clearance also has a need to know the information. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
FILE – Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall speaks during a Senate Armed Services budget hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, May 2, 2023. The Air Force said Monday, May 22, that it is looking at ways to better control access to classified information. Kendall told reporters that the Air Force needs to better…

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Air Force said Monday it is looking at ways to better control access to classified information, in the wake of revelations that superiors of the Massachusetts Air National Guard member charged with leaking highly classified documents had raised concerns internally about his handling of sensitive data.

Secretary Frank Kendall told reporters that the Air Force needs to better enforce the rules that govern access to classified information based on whether someone with the correct security clearance also has a need to know the information.

“It’s a long standing tenet that you don’t get to look at something classified unless there’s a legitimate reason for you to look at it,” Kendall said. “Just because you happen to have a certain level of clearance doesn’t mean you get access to all the material at that level. So we’re taking a hard look at some practices around that.” He said he doesn’t think the service enforced that rule strongly enough.

Justice Department lawyers last week said superiors voiced concerns on multiple occasions about Air Guard member Jack Teixeira’s handling of highly classified information. They laid out the issue in court papers urging a magistrate judge to keep Teixeira behind bars while he awaits trial in the case stemming from the most consequential intelligence leak in years.

Teixeira is accused of sharing highly classified documents about top national security issues in a chatroom on Discord, a social media platform that started as a hangout for gamers. He has not yet entered a plea.

As a result of the case, Kendall gave Air Force leaders 30 days to take a close look at their practices and determine if the department is prioritizing the need to get information about operations to those who need it and being careful enough about spreading intelligence too broadly. The inspector general is also investigating the matter.

He said there are ways to tweak digital systems so when classified information is put online not everyone with proper clearance on that system automatically gets access to it.

Prosecutors told the judge in their filing that Teixeira continued leaking documents even after he was admonished by superiors on two separate occasions last year over “concerning actions” he took related to classified information.

A September memo from the Air National Guard 102nd Intelligence Wing that prosecutors filed in court says Teixeira had been observed taking notes on classified intelligence information and putting the notes in his pocket. Teixeira was instructed at the time to no longer take notes in any form on classified intelligence information, the memo says.

Another memo from late October says a superior had been made aware that Teixeira was “potentially ignoring the cease-and-desist order on deep diving into intelligence information” given to him the month before. The memo says Teixeira attended a meeting and proceeded to ask “very specific questions.” He was told again to focus on his job, not any “deep dives” into classified intelligence information.

The revelations have raised questions about why military officials did not take further action and why Teixeira continued to have access to classified information after his superiors raised concerns.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Politics News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McCarthy has little room to maneuver in debt ceiling talks
  2. White House threatens to veto GOP measure blocking student loan debt relief ...
  3. Supreme Court punts Section 230 debate back to Congress
  4. These are the biggest sticking points in the debt ceiling fight
  5. Does God exist? Only half of Americans say a definite yes
  6. Trump on Tim Scott: ‘Big step up’ from DeSantis
  7. E. Jean Carroll adds Trump’s CNN town hall remarks to defamation suit
  8. MLK’s daughter jabs Cruz over NAACP Florida travel advisory
  9. Jon Hamm narrates ad for Hawley opponent in Missouri: ‘You can’t fake ...
  10. McCarthy's PR strategy on debt ceiling gets results
  11. NAACP issues travel warning in Florida: the state ‘has become hostile to ...
  12. Biden says he thinks he has authority to use 14th Amendment on debt ceiling
  13. Whitmer signs Michigan’s red flag law; AG calls out defiant sheriffs
  14. Anti-Putin group claims it has ‘liberated’ town inside Russia’s Belgorod ...
  15. Bowman says he will ‘stay as far away’ from Greene as possible
  16. Debt ceiling: Yellen says Treasury to run out of funds by ‘early June’ and ...
  17. Russian capture of Bakhmut intensifies pressure on Ukraine
  18. Colorado River basin states reach agreement on water cutbacks
Load more

Video

See all Video