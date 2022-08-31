trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Politics

Army grounds fleet of Chinook helicopters after engine fires

by LOLITA C. BALDOR, Associated Press - 08/31/22 8:36 AM ET
by LOLITA C. BALDOR, Associated Press - 08/31/22 8:36 AM ET
FILE – U.S. Marines direct a chinook helicopter arriving to pick up a container with supplies at Forward Operating Base Edi in the Helmand Province of southern Afghanistan on June 9, 2011. The Army said Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, that it has grounded its fleet of about 400 Chinook cargo helicopters after fuel leaks caused a “small number” of engine fires. (AP Photo/Anja Niedringhaus, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Army said Tuesday it has grounded its fleet of about 400 Chinook cargo helicopters after fuel leaks caused a “small number” of engine fires.

Army spokeswoman Cynthia Smith said the Army has identified the cause of the leaks and is working to resolve the problem. Smith said that some aircraft may not requires the fix, so they may be able to return to flight soon.

The fleet was grounded during the past weekend. Smith said there were no injuries or deaths associated with the fires but the Army temporarily grounded the fleet out of an abundance of caution.

The Chinook is the Army’s key heavy-lift helicopter, used to transport troops and equipment, and was a familiar sight in the Afghanistan and Iraq wars.

Tags

More AP Politics News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Democrats see opening to take down ...
  2. House conservatives prep plans to ...
  3. Steve Doocy questions why Trump had ...
  4. DOJ: Classified documents at ...
  5. Trump’s possession of intelligence ...
  6. Graham argues in new filing that ...
  7. Election forecaster moves two Senate ...
  8. The rich are using long-term care ...
  9. California school district must ...
  10. CIA admits to losing dozens of ...
  11. Biden’s anti-MAGA midterm message ...
  12. Garland bans political DOJ appointees ...
  13. Recession fears are rising. Why are ...
  14. Are China and the US edging toward ...
  15. Oz stumbles fuel Democratic hopes in ...
  16. By overhyping Mar-a-Lago documents ...
  17. Here’s how much student loan ...
  18. Pilot scolds Southwest Airlines ...
Load more

Video

See all Video