trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Politics

Biden gives Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed a hearty handshake a year after an awkward fist bump moment

by AAMER MADHANI and JOSH BOAK, Associated Press - 09/09/23 1:19 PM ET
by AAMER MADHANI and JOSH BOAK, Associated Press - 09/09/23 1:19 PM ET
Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, left, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shake hands next to U.S. President Joe Biden on the day of the G20 summit in New Delhi, India, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Evelyn Hockstein, Pool)
Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, left, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shake hands next to U.S. President Joe Biden on the day of the G20 summit in New Delhi, India, Sept. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Evelyn Hockstein, Pool)

NEW DELHI (AP) — The Saudi crown prince once vilified by President Joe Biden has been elevated from a fist bump to a hearty handshake.

Biden warmly greeted Saudi Arabia’s de facto leader, Mohammed bin Salman, after they appeared together along with several other leaders at the Group of 20 summit Saturday in New Delhi. The leaders had gathered to announce an ambitious plan to build a rail and shipping corridor linking India with the Middle East and Europe.

Biden smiled and shook hands with the crown prince, who is often referred to by his initials MBS, as the announcement wrapped up. This year’s G20 host, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Mod i, quickly draped his own hand over their hands.

The cordial greeting was a sharp contrast to the last time Biden and the crown prince met, just over a year ago, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. During that encounter, Biden awkwardly greeted the crown prince with a fist bump, a moment roundly criticized by human rights activists, who were already upset at Biden’s decision to meet with the Saudi leader.

Bin Salman has been harshly criticized for his human rights violations. U.S. intelligence officials determined that the prince approved the 2018 murder of the U.S.-based writer Jamal Khashoggi, who was a tough critic of the kingdom’s ruling family,

Fred Ryan, who was publisher of The Washington Post at the time of last year’s Biden-Prince Mohammed meeting, said the fist bump “projected a level of intimacy and comfort that delivers to MBS the unwarranted redemption he has been desperately seeking.” Khashoggi was a contributor for the newspaper.

Biden refused to speak to Prince Mohammed at the start of his administration. As a presidential candidate in 2020, Biden said he wanted to make the Saudis “pay the price, and make them in fact the pariah that they are.”

But concerns about human rights eventually were eclipsed by other factors, including Iran’s nuclear ambitions, the volatile oil market after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and recognition by the Biden administration that the crown prince will likely be an important voice of one of the Middle East’s most important countries for years to come.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Politics News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Top evangelical leader says he doesn’t believe poll showing strong Trump ...
  2. Congress approves bill barring any president from unilaterally withdrawing from ...
  3. McCarthy’s exit interview: Gaetz, Trump and Mike Johnson
  4. Cornel West says he’s not sure Biden will make it to general election
  5. Tensions rise among Democrats over looming border deal  
  6. This is bigger than COVID: Why are so many Americans dying early?
  7. Elise Stefanik files complaint against federal judge who ruled in Jan. 6, Trump ...
  8. The Memo: Could a Trump holdover save the Biden presidency?
  9. Supreme Court refuses to block Illinois assault weapons ban
  10. Trump says he ‘aced’ recent cognitive exam
  11. Can TSA stop you for marijuana in your luggage?
  12. Melania Trump in rare public appearance: Pathway to citizenship ‘arduous’
  13. Dozens of Texas businesses back challenge to abortion ban: ‘This is why our ...
  14. CNN analyst blasts Giuliani defense: ‘Single worst legal strategy ever ...
  15. White House press corps cracks up after Doocy’s ‘O-Biden’ slip
  16. Meghan McCain blasts ‘The View’ co-hosts over Hunter Biden comparison
  17. Powell, Chesebro apology letters in Georgia election interference case one ...
  18. Appeals court voices skepticism of Meadows bid to shift from Georgia court
Load more