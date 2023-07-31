trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Politics

Biden goes west to talk about his administration’s efforts to combat climate change

by AP - 07/31/23 8:57 AM ET
by AP - 07/31/23 8:57 AM ET
President Joe Biden leaves St. Edmund Roman Catholic Church in Rehoboth Beach, Del., after attending a Mass, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
President Joe Biden leaves St. Edmund Roman Catholic Church in Rehoboth Beach, Del., after attending a Mass, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will travel to Arizona, New Mexico and Utah next week and is expected to talk about his administration’s efforts to combat climate change as the region endures a brutally hot summer with soaring temperatures, the White House said Monday.

Biden is expected to discuss the Inflation Reduction Act, America’s most significant response to climate change, and the push toward more clean energy manufacturing. The act aims to spur clean energy on a scale that will bend the arc of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions.

July has been the hottest month ever recorded. Biden last week announced new steps to protect workers in extreme heat, including measures to improve weather forecasts and make drinking water more accessible.

Members of Biden’s administration also are fanning out over the next few weeks around the anniversary of the landmark climate change and health care legislation to extol the administration’s successes as the Democratic president seeks reelection in 2024.

Vice President Kamala Harris heads to Wisconsin this week with Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to talk about broadband infrastructure investments. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack goes to Oregon to highlight wildfire defense grants, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will go to Illinois and Texas, and Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona heads to Maryland to talk about career and technical education programs.

The Inflation Reduction Act included roughly $375 billion over a decade to combat climate change and capped the cost of a month’s supply of insulin at $35 for older Americans and other Medicare beneficiaries. It also helps an estimated 13 million Americans pay for health care insurance by extending subsidies provided during the coronavirus pandemic.

The measure is paid for by new taxes on large companies and stepped-up IRS enforcement of wealthy individuals and entities, with additional funds going to reduce the federal deficit.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Politics News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. High school boys are trending conservative
  2. Democrat downplays Hunter Biden associate Devon Archer’s testimony
  3. New income-driven student loan repayment plan available to borrowers
  4. Georgia judge rejects Trump effort to quash Fulton County investigation
  5. Former Russian president warns of nuclear response if Ukraine counteroffensive ...
  6. Trump expects to be indicted on Jan. 6 charges ‘any day now’
  7. Sununu says ‘crybaby’ Trump won’t concede after he loses GOP primary
  8. McConnell’s health puts focus on shadow race to replace him 
  9. The Supreme Court fooled us in 303 Creative — just look at the facts
  10. Panic at Mar-a-Lago: How the new obstruction charges may produce even more ...
  11. Abortion advocates sue Alabama AG over prosecution threats for out-of-state ...
  12. Trump, DeSantis aides spar over former president’s spending on legal fees
  13. White House takes the gloves off ahead of 2024
  14. Time running out to file for $725M Facebook settlement: How to claim your ...
  15. White House board warns of ‘intelligence failures’ without reauthorization ...
  16. The risks and prospects of impeaching Joe Biden 
  17. First religious charter school in the US faces legal challenge
  18. Nancy Mace says Biden impeachment talk puts House GOP majority at risk 
Load more