trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Politics

Biden names new White House digital chief with plans to continue outreach to creators, influencers

by ZEKE MILLER, Associated Press - 06/30/23 4:01 PM ET
by ZEKE MILLER, Associated Press - 06/30/23 4:01 PM ET

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday named Christian Tom to serve as director of the White House Office of Digital Strategy, aiming to continue building relationships with creators and influencers to promote his agenda ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Tom replaces Rob Flaherty, who departed the White House this week for an expected senior role on Biden’s reelection campaign. Tom is a veteran of Biden’s 2020 campaign effort, and served as the deputy director of the digital office after Biden entered the White House before taking on a role last year with the McCourt Institute, a nonprofit focused on advancing digital governance.

“Christian is an innovator,” Biden said in a statement welcoming him back to the White House. “He helped develop a first-of-its-kind digital strategy in 2020 — one that has continued to be a key part of this administration’s approach to reach Americans in new, creative, and authentic ways. As a Day 1 member of my team, Christian returns to the White House with a wealth of experience in the ways technology, digital media, and social platforms can be used to strengthen our democracy and bring people together.”

“The way we consume information is undergoing a fundamental shift,” Biden added. “Under Christian’s leadership, my Office of Digital Strategy will remain at the forefront of this change, navigating how people exchange information on a daily basis.”

Tom, who starts July 6, will be the first person of color to lead the White House digital office and the first person of East Asian background to serve as one of Biden’s top White House aides. He previously held roles at YouTube, Twitter and NowThis.

The White House also announced Patrick Stevenson as a senior adviser to Biden on digital strategy and Tericka Lambert as deputy director of the digital office.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Politics News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Christie says he’s ‘living rent free in Donald’s head’ after Trump ...
  2. Map shows which internet provider is fastest where you live
  3. Gen Zers make ‘difficult’ employees, managers say
  4. Why the White House thinks new student loan plan will hold up in court
  5. Roberts takes aim at liberal justices in defending Supreme Court’s legitimacy
  6. Teamsters hold off on strike after UPS counteroffer
  7. Putin crackdown on Wagner rebellion creates new weak points in Russian ...
  8. GOP primaries threaten Republican hopes of winning back Senate
  9. GOP ribs Pelosi after Roberts cites her in student loans decision
  10. The Memo: Trump’s Supreme Court shows its seismic impact
  11. Biden plots new course to get relief for student loan borrowers
  12. DeSantis team shares Pride Month-inspired video in latest attack on Trump
  13. Republican LGBTQ group blasts DeSantis over ‘homophobic’ campaign video
  14. Climate crisis: It’s time for more drastic solutions
  15. Supreme Court rules in favor of Christian designer in gay wedding website case
  16. AT&T, Verizon or T-Mobile? Maps show which cell provider gives your area best ...
  17. Supreme Court strikes down Biden’s student debt forgiveness plan
  18. Five takeaways on the Supreme Court’s student debt decision
Load more