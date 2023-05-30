trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Politics

Christie allies launch super PAC ahead of expected 2024 campaign for the GOP presidential nomination

by JILL COLVIN, Associated Press - 05/30/23 12:13 PM ET
by JILL COLVIN, Associated Press - 05/30/23 12:13 PM ET
FILE - Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie addresses a gathering during a town hall style meeting at New England College, April 20, 2023, in Henniker, N.H. Allies of former Christie have launched a new super PAC to support his expected candidacy for the Republican presidential nomination. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
FILE – Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie addresses a gathering during a town hall style meeting at New England College, April 20, 2023, in Henniker, N.H. Allies of former Christie have launched a new super PAC to support his expected candidacy for the Republican presidential nomination. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Allies of former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie have launched a new super PAC to support his expected candidacy for the Republican presidential nomination.

Christie has painted himself as the only potential candidate willing to directly take on former President Donald Trump, who is currently leading the GOP field by wide margins. The former governor and federal prosecutor was a longtime friend and adviser to Trump, but broke with the former president over his refusal to accept the results of the 2020 election, and has emerged as a leading Trump critic in the years since.

The new group, “Tell It Like It Is” — a riff on Christie’s 2016 campaign slogan — will be led by GOP operative Brian Jones, as well as Republican National Committee member Bill Palatucci and Russ Schriefer, all longtime advisers.

“Governor Christie has proven he’s unafraid to tell it like it is and is willing to confront the hard truths that currently threaten the future of the Republican Party,” Jones said in a statement. “Now more than ever we need leaders that have the courage to say not what we want to hear, but what we need to hear.”

The new group’s launch was first reported by The New York Times.

Christie, who is expected to enter the race “imminently,” according to one person familiar with his thinking who, like others, spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss his plans, will likely face an uphill battle to the nomination if he goes through with a run. He is currently polling at the bottom of the large candidate pack, and there appears to be little appetite in the party for an anti-Trump candidate, even as many Republican voters say they are open to an alternative.

But allies believe that Christie, who has been working as an ABC News analyst, has a unique ability to communicate and that, should he run, he can help prevent a repeat of 2016, when Trump’s rivals largely refrained from attacking him directly, wrongly assuming he would implode on his own.

Christie has also said repeatedly that he will not run if he does not see a path to victory. “I’m not a paid assassin,” he recently told Politico.

While Christie is expected to spend much of his time in early-voting New Hampshire, as he did in 2016 (before finishing a disappointing sixth), advisers believe the path to the nomination runs through Trump and envision an unconventional, national campaign with a focus on garnering media attention and directly engaging with the current frontrunner.

Super PACs can raise unlimited funds, but are barred from coordinating directly with campaigns.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Politics News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. First Republican publicly supports ousting McCarthy as Speaker
  2. Trump pledges to end birthright citizenship on first day in office
  3. Chick-fil-A’s DEI leader sparks calls for boycott
  4. McCarthy says he’ll move contempt charges against FBI director if subpoena ...
  5. Trump escalates attacks on judges amid increasing legal scrutiny
  6. GOP Oversight chair to launch contempt proceedings against FBI director
  7. Cruz condemns sweeping anti-gay Uganda law as ‘horrific’ and ‘wrong’
  8. Here are the House Republicans who said they will vote against debt ceiling bill
  9. Manchin pipeline in debt ceiling deal prompts Democratic pushback
  10. Watch live: House Rules Committee holds hearing on debt ceiling bill
  11. Jeffries vows Democrats will deliver House votes to prevent default
  12. Did we just dodge a recession?
  13. Americans owe $1 trillion in credit card debt
  14. Justice tops Manchin by 22 points in new poll on Senate race
  15. Massie says he plans to help advance debt limit bill
  16. Feinstein expressed confusion over Kamala Harris presiding over Senate: report 
  17. Entire graduating class at California charter school accepted into 4-year ...
  18. Colleges squirm under anti-diversity, equity and inclusion pressure
Load more

Video

See all Video