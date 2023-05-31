trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Politics

Ex-New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie planning to launch GOP presidential campaign next week

by JILL COLVIN, Associated Press - 05/31/23 9:30 AM ET
by JILL COLVIN, Associated Press - 05/31/23 9:30 AM ET
FILE - Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie addresses a gathering during a town hall style meeting at New England College, April 20, 2023, in Henniker, N.H. Allies of former Christie have launched a new super PAC to support his expected candidacy for the Republican presidential nomination. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
FILE – Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie addresses a gathering during a town hall style meeting at New England College, April 20, 2023, in Henniker, N.H. Allies of former Christie have launched a new super PAC to support his expected candidacy for the Republican presidential nomination. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is expected to launch a Republican presidential campaign next week in New Hampshire.

Christie, who also ran in 2016, is planning to make the announcement at a town hall Tuesday evening at Saint Anselm College’s New Hampshire Institute of Politics, according to a person familiar with his thinking who spoke on condition of anonymity to confirm Christie’s plans.

The timing, which was first reported by Axios, comes after several longtime Christie advisers started a super political action committee to support his expected candidacy.

The Associated Press had previously reported that Christie was expected to enter the race “imminently.”

Christie has cast himself as the only potential candidate willing to aggressively take on former President Donald Trump, the current front-runner for the nomination. Christie, a former federal prosecutor, was a longtime friend and adviser to Trump, but broke with Trump over his refusal to accept the results of the 2020 election. Christie has since emerged as a leading and vocal critic of the former president.

Christie, who is currently polling at the bottom of the pack, dropped out of the 2016 presidential race a day after finishing sixth in New Hampshire’s primary.

In addition to Trump, Christie would be joining a GOP field that includes Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and biotech entrepreneur and “anti-woke” activist Vivek Ramaswamy.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum is expected to announce his candidacy on June 7, according to two GOP operatives. And former Vice President Mike Pence is also expected to launch a campaign soon.

Allies believe that Christie, who has been working as an ABC News analyst, has a unique ability to communicate. They say his candidacy could help prevent a repeat of 2016, when Trump’s rivals largely refrained from directly attacking the New York businessman, wrongly assuming he would implode on his own.

Christie has also said repeatedly that he will not run if he does not see a path to victory. “I’m not a paid assassin,” he recently told Politico.

While Christie is expected to spend much of his time in early-voting New Hampshire, as he did in 2016, advisers believe the path to the nomination runs through Trump and they envision an unconventional, national campaign for Christie with a focus on garnering media attention and directly engaging with Trump.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Politics News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump pledges to end birthright citizenship on first day in office
  2. Chick-fil-A’s DEI leader sparks calls for boycott
  3. First Republican publicly supports ousting McCarthy as Speaker
  4. Trump slams his former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany
  5. Gaetz: Passing debt deal without Republican majority would ‘likely trigger an ...
  6. McCarthy’s future on the line as he whips debt ceiling deal
  7. Minor miracle: Conservatives got a win out of a debt-ceiling showdown
  8. Ocasio-Cortez says she’s voting against debt limit bill
  9. McConnell to face off with conservative opponents on debt ceiling bill
  10. How Moscow drone attack helps ‘shatter the myth’ of Putin’s war 
  11. Manhattan DA pushes back on Trump attempt to move hush money case to federal ...
  12. White House, GOP both claim victory on student loans in debt limit bill
  13. McCarthy says he’ll move contempt charges against FBI director if subpoena ...
  14. Greene leaning toward yes on ‘s— sandwich’ debt bill — but she also ...
  15. House Republican says there won’t be a default if debt bill fails
  16. GOP Oversight chair to launch contempt proceedings against FBI director
  17. Justice tops Manchin by 22 points in new poll on Senate race
  18. The Hill’s Morning Report — Debt bill clears hurdle en route to House vote
Load more

Video

See all Video