trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Politics

Ex-Trump White House official Peter Navarro to go on trial in September in Jan. 6 contempt case

by LINDSAY WHITEHURST, Associated Press - 05/30/23 2:51 PM ET
by LINDSAY WHITEHURST, Associated Press - 05/30/23 2:51 PM ET
FILE - Former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro listens as his legal team talk to members of the media outside the federal court in Washington, Aug. 31, 2022. Navarro is scheduled to stand trial in September on contempt of Congress charges filed after he refused to cooperate with a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. A judge set the September 5 trial date on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
FILE – Former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro listens as his legal team talk to members of the media outside the federal court in Washington, Aug. 31, 2022. Navarro is scheduled to stand trial in September on contempt of Congress charges filed after he refused to cooperate with a congressional investigation into the Jan.…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Trump White House official Peter Navarro will stand trial in September on contempt of Congress charges filed after he refused to cooperate with a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta set a Sept. 5 trial date during a court appearance on Tuesday in Washington.

Navarro was charged last year with one contempt count for failing to appear for a deposition before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack and a second charge for failing to produce documents the committee requested. He has pleaded not guilty.

His attorneys declined to comment after Tuesday’s hearing.

A former economics professor, Navarro served as a White House staffer under former President Donald Trump and later promoted his baseless claims of mass voter fraud. Navarro has argued that Trump invoked executive privilege, barring him from cooperating with the committee.

Navarro was the second Trump aide to face criminal charges after former White House adviser Steve Bannon. He was convicted of two counts of contempt of Congress and sentenced to four months behind bars, though Bannon has been free pending appeal.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Politics News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. First Republican publicly supports ousting McCarthy as Speaker
  2. Trump pledges to end birthright citizenship on first day in office
  3. Chick-fil-A’s DEI leader sparks calls for boycott
  4. McCarthy says he’ll move contempt charges against FBI director if subpoena ...
  5. Trump escalates attacks on judges amid increasing legal scrutiny
  6. Cruz condemns sweeping anti-gay Uganda law as ‘horrific’ and ‘wrong’
  7. Here are the House Republicans who said they will vote against debt ceiling bill
  8. GOP Oversight chair to launch contempt proceedings against FBI director
  9. Watch live: House Rules Committee holds hearing on debt ceiling bill
  10. Jeffries vows Democrats will deliver House votes to prevent default
  11. Did we just dodge a recession?
  12. Americans owe $1 trillion in credit card debt
  13. Justice tops Manchin by 22 points in new poll on Senate race
  14. Manchin pipeline in debt ceiling deal prompts Democratic pushback
  15. Feinstein expressed confusion over Kamala Harris presiding over Senate: report 
  16. Two House Democrats to miss debt ceiling vote
  17. Entire graduating class at California charter school accepted into 4-year ...
  18. Colleges squirm under anti-diversity, equity and inclusion pressure
Load more

Video

See all Video