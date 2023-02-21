trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Politics

Justices reject appeal from man arrested for spoofing police

by The Associated Press - 02/21/23 2:49 PM ET
by The Associated Press - 02/21/23 2:49 PM ET
FILE – The setting sun illuminates the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Jan. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has rejected an appeal, backed by the satirical site The Onion, from a man who was arrested and prosecuted for making fun of police on social media.

The justices on Tuesday left in place a lower court ruling against Anthony Novak, who was arrested after he spoofed the Parma, Ohio, police force in Facebook posts.

After his acquittal on criminal charges, Novak sued the police for violating his constitutional rights. But a federal appeals court ruled the officers have “qualified immunity” and threw out the lawsuit.

The Onion filed its brief in defense of parody. Its lawyers wrote that the First Amendment protects people from prosecution when they make fun of others.

“The Onion’s writers also have a self-serving interest in preventing political authorities from imprisoning humorists,” the site’s lawyers wrote in a brief filed in October. “This brief is submitted in the interest of at least mitigating their future punishment.”

Tags

More AP Politics News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Most young men are single. Most young women are not.
  2. Biden declines to veto Apple Watch ban
  3. Democrats see security threat in McCarthy sending Jan. 6 video to Tucker Carlson
  4. Biden approval rating highest in almost a year: survey
  5. Justices puzzled as Supreme Court hears arguments over internet liability shield
  6. DeSantis wades into foreign policy, Ukraine
  7. O’Reilly on Fox News lawsuit: ‘I would never sell out for ratings’
  8. Rep. Chris Pappas marries partner Vann Bentley
  9. Bennie Thompson rips McCarthy for giving Tucker Carlson Jan. 6 footage
  10. Democratic Rep. Cicilline to leave Congress in June
  11. Haley selling merch based off Don Lemon’s age comments
  12. Marjorie Taylor Greene calls again for ‘a national divorce’
  13. What Putin’s speech reveals about his plans in Ukraine
  14. Three key Trump figures intersect two Justice Department probes 
  15. GOP governor says Greene’s call for ‘a national divorce’ is ‘evil’
  16. Former Mexican top cop found guilty of distributing 58 tons of cocaine
  17. Pentagon warning US military to avoid poppy seeds, citing effects on drug ...
  18. Democrats forced to play defense on education
Load more

Video

See all Video