trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Politics

Late Pentagon chief Ash Carter to be honored at service

by TARA COPP, Associated Press - 01/12/23 8:42 AM ET
by TARA COPP, Associated Press - 01/12/23 8:42 AM ET
FILE – Secretary of Defense Ash Carter is interviewed in his Pentagon office, Jan. 18, 2017. President Joe Biden and other past and present U.S. officials are honoring Ash Carter, the late defense secretary who opened the way for women to fight in combat and transgendered personnel to serve, at a memorial service Thursday., Jan. 12, 2023. Carter, 68, died in October of a heart attack. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and past and present U.S. officials are honoring the late Ash Carter, who as defense secretary opened the way for women to fight in combat and for transgender personnel to serve, at a memorial service Thursday at Washington National Cathedral.

Carter, 68, died in October of a heart attack. He served under President Barack Obama from 2015 to January 2017.

Carter immediately saw his tenure challenged by the rise of the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria and China’s rapid militarization of islands in the South China Sea, even as the administration tried to shift its aircraft and warships to the Pacific to meet a rising Beijing.

During a 35-year career in a variety of Pentagon roles, Carter, a Philadelphia native, pushed through what he would continue to cite as one of his proudest accomplishments: the effort to speed the design and production of a new up-armored vehicle to better protect troops against roadside bombs. More than 24,000 Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles were manufactured and shipped to Iraq and Afghanistan.

But it was two personnel policies as secretary that would mark Carter’s legacy: opening all combat roles to women in 2015 and allowing transgender personnel to serve.

In the years since, female troops have broken through a variety of combat roles that were previously unavailable to them, including the first women to graduate U.S. Army Ranger School, the first Army female infantry officer, the first Army female Green Beret and the first female to graduate Naval Special Warfare training.

In June 2016, Carter ended the ban on transgender troops.

“Our mission is to defend this country, and we don’t want barriers unrelated to a person’s qualification to serve preventing us from recruiting or retaining the soldier, sailor, airman or Marine who can best accomplish the mission,” Carter said at the time.

President Donald Trump reinstated a ban against transgender troops in 2017, which resulted in a yearslong legal battle as some troops who had come out under the previous policy found themselves in limbo. Biden overturned Trump’s policy in 2021, again allowing transgender troops to serve openly.

Tags

More AP Politics News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. DeSantis fields growing criticism from fellow 2024 Republicans
  2. Politics or by the book? Investigating Biden’s classified documents
  3. Walmart removes ‘inappropriate’ boots from online ...
  4. Putin running out of options in global pressure campaign
  5. Exclusive: Pence talks Trump, House GOP and plans for 2024  
  6. These 4 House Republicans have called for George Santos to resign
  7. Democrats want Biden to run against House GOP
  8. Here are the states with the longest life expectancy
  9. Data dictates who will win the Mega Millions lottery
  10. GOP House gives Biden opportunities for triangulation
  11. Harris navigates double standard in unscripted moments as VP 
  12. House passes first GOP abortion bill days into new session
  13. Banning gas stoves gets Americans’ blood boiling
  14. GOP divisions over Social Security, Medicare cuts forecast tough fights ahead
  15. Inflation slowed to 6.5 percent in December: CPI
  16. The Biden papers and the Mar-a-Lago documents: Apples and oranges?
  17. Second batch of classified Biden docs found at new location: report
  18. These House Democrats supported GOP-sponsored abortion measures
Load more

Video

See all Video