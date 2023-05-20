trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Politics

Lawyer who quit Trump legal team cites disagreements with Trump adviser as basis for departure

by ERIC TUCKER, Associated Press - 05/20/23 8:03 PM ET
by ERIC TUCKER, Associated Press - 05/20/23 8:03 PM ET
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago estate Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Palm Beach, Fla. Timothy Parlatore, a key lawyer for former President Donald Trump says he's leaving the legal team, a move that comes as a special counsel investigation into the retention of classified documents shows signs of being in its final stages. Timothy Parlatore told The Associated Press that his departure had nothing to do with Trump and was not a reflection on his view of the Justice Department’s investigation, which he has long called misguided and overly aggressive, or on the strength of the government’s evidence. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
FILE – Former President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago estate Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Palm Beach, Fla. Timothy Parlatore, a key lawyer for former President Donald Trump says he’s leaving the legal team, a move that comes as a special counsel investigation into the retention of classified documents shows signs of being in…

WASHINGTON (AP) — A lawyer who quit Donald Trump’s legal team this past week attributed his decision Saturday to strategy disagreements with a close adviser to the former president.

Timothy Parlatore, who had been a key lawyer for Trump in a Justice Department special counsel investigation into the potential mishandling of classified documents at his Florida estate, told CNN in an interview on Saturday that there were “certain individuals that made defending the president much harder than it needed to be.”

He singled out Boris Epshteyn, another lawyer and top Trump adviser in multiple criminal investigations, whom he accused of “doing everything he could to try to block us to prevent us from doing what we could to defend the president.”

Parlatore disclosed Wednesday that he was resigning from the Trump legal team, a move that comes as the investigation by special counsel Jack Smith shows signs of winding down and nearing a decision on whether or not to bring charges against the former president. His comments Saturday provided additional context for the decision.

In a statement responding to Parlatore’s comments, a Trump spokesman said “Mr. Parlatore is no longer a member of the legal team. His statements regarding current members of the legal team are unfounded and categorically false.”

In his interview, Parlatore said Epshteyn had served as a “filter” in preventing the legal team from getting information about the investigation to or from Trump.

He also said Epshteyn had resisted the idea of the legal team organizing months ago a search of Trump’s property in Bedminster, New Jersey, for potential additional classified documents, and that he had impeded a defense strategy aimed at helping “educate (Attorney General) Merrick Garland as to how best to handle this matter.” Parlatore was one of the authors of a letter last month to the chairman of the House intelligence committee laying out a series of potential defenses in the investigation.

“It’s difficult enough fighting against DOJ, and in this case a special counsel, but when you also have people within the tent that are also trying to undermine you, block you and really make it so that I can’t do what I know that I need to do as a lawyer,” Parlatore said.

“And when I am getting into fights like that, that’s detracting from what is necessary to defend the client and ultimately was not in the client’s best interest, so I made the decision to withdraw,” he added.

___

Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Politics News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. NAACP issues travel warning in Florida: the state ‘has become hostile to ...
  2. Biden says he thinks he has authority to use 14th Amendment on debt ceiling
  3. Congressional Democrats beg Biden to nullify their existence
  4. Cruz says Biden position on using 14th Amendment is ‘legally frivolous’
  5. Sanders dismisses McCarthy remarks blaming him for breakdown in debt talks
  6. Winner of Mike Lindell’s $5M election fraud contest asks a federal court to ...
  7. School choice won big in states this year. Is the movement about to hit a wall?
  8. What El Niño means for the 2023 hurricane season
  9. How an 81-year-old fisherman’s quest could transform public riverbed access ...
  10. Senate Republican: ‘I don’t think Trump can win a general election’
  11. Nunes says Durham report shows ‘total collapse of the justice system’
  12. DeSantis stumbles while seeking to stick Trump with loser label
  13. Florida Republican spars with Chuck Todd over Trump stance on debt ceiling
  14. Black conservatives want Tim Scott to ditch ‘colorblind’ messaging with ...
  15. GOP senators unsettled by DeSantis’s escalating fight with Disney 
  16. Five questions for DeSantis as he readies to take on Trump
  17. Senate Democrat: Feinstein ‘deserves the opportunity to make a decision about ...
  18. Thune to endorse Tim Scott’s 2024 presidential bid
Load more

Video

See all Video