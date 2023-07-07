trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Politics

Ocasio-Cortez endorses Biden’s reelection campaign, sending a strong signal of Democratic unity

by MICHELLE L. PRICE, Associated Press - 07/07/23 12:21 PM ET
by MICHELLE L. PRICE, Associated Press - 07/07/23 12:21 PM ET
FILE - Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., speaks during a news conference by the Congressional Progressive Caucus on the threat of default, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
FILE – Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., speaks during a news conference by the Congressional Progressive Caucus on the threat of default, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has endorsed President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign, sending a strong sign of Democratic unity from one of the party’s most liberal members.

“I think he’s done quite well, given the limitations that we have,” Ocasio-Cortez said on the “Pod Save America” podcast Thursday. “I do think that there are ebbs and flows.”

Ocasio-Cortez, a self-described democratic socialist from New York, has sometimes bucked Biden and the party’s leaders, including voting against the deal the president negotiated with Republicans in May to raise the nation’s debt ceiling and casting the lone Democratic vote against a spending bill to keep the government operating and avoid a partial government shutdown.

She endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary and demurred in an interview last year when asked if she would support the incumbent president in 2024.

Biden is facing nominal primary challenges for next year’s election in self-help author Marianne Williamson and anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Ocasio, when asked about whether she’d support Biden, said: “I believe, given that field, yes.”

The congresswoman said she felt Biden had a strong start in his presidency with the passage of the American Rescue Plan, aimed at relief from the impact of the pandemic, and the Inflation Reduction Act, a major climate and health care law.

“But,” Ocasio-Cortez said, “there are also areas that I think could have gone better.”

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Politics News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Republicans sound alarm over DeSantis’s sagging campaign
  2. Greene ousted from Freedom Caucus, board member says 
  3. Democrats see hope in House, gloom in Senate
  4. Special counsel digging into Oval Office meeting in final days of Trump ...
  5. ‘True’ or ‘crazy’? UFO whistleblowers coming ‘out of the woodwork’
  6. Which out-of-state driver’s licenses are no longer valid in Florida?
  7. Jan. 6 lawyer to CNN’s Abby Phillip: ‘I know this stuff better than you’
  8. DeSantis blames media for sagging poll numbers: ‘They’re going after me’
  9. McEnany breaks with Trump: ‘No way’ cocaine at White House is Hunter ...
  10. Prosecutors in Trump Mar-a-Lago case facing threats, harassment: report
  11. DC Bar panel recommends Giuliani be disbarred
  12. Controversy surrounds US decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine
  13. China is in default on a trillion dollars in debt to US bondholders. Will the ...
  14. Putin’s fall could be the domino that topples the world’s autocrats
  15. Bench trial set for two Oath Keepers, an ex-actor and ex-Marine
  16. Noem hits back at Ben & Jerry’s over ‘stolen’ Mount Rushmore message
  17. Trump lashes out at Biden family, media after cocaine found at White House
  18. Trump says DeSantis was ‘lousy candidate’ for governor until his endorsement
Load more