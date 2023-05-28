trending:

AP Politics

President attends 2nd grandchild’s graduation as daughter of Biden’s late son leaves high school

by DARLENE SUPERVILLE, Associated Press - 05/28/23 12:06 PM ET
President Joe Biden steps off Marine One, Sunday, May 28, 2023, in Middletown, Del. Biden is attending his granddaughter Natalie Biden's high school graduation. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
MIDDLETOWN, Del. (AP) — It’s been a busier-than-usual graduation season for President Joe Biden.

Biden and his wife, Jill, were on hand Sunday to watch granddaughter Natalie Biden graduate from high school, the White House said. Natalie is the daughter of the president’s late son, Beau. She is a student at St. Andrew’s School in Middletown, Delaware, and will attend the University of Pennsylvania in the fall. Beau Biden graduated from Penn.

The private Episcopal school was the setting for some scenes from the 1989 movie “Dead Poets Society,” starring the late Robin Williams.

Presidents usually deliver a couple of commencement addresses every year, including at one of the military service academies. But this year, Biden also got to watch another one of his grandchildren go through that rite of passage.

Earlier this month, Biden and the first lady attended granddaughter Maisy Biden’s commencement from Penn.

Biden was the commencement speaker at Howard University’s commencement on May 13. He is also scheduled to deliver the commencement address at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Thursday.

