trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Politics

AP sources: No more action from Trump grand jury this week

by MICHAEL R. SISAK, Associated Press - 03/28/23 7:10 PM ET
by MICHAEL R. SISAK, Associated Press - 03/28/23 7:10 PM ET
Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters while in flight on his plane after a campaign rally at Waco Regional Airport, in Waco, Texas, Saturday, March 25, 2023, while en route to West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Manhattan grand jury investigating hush money paid on Donald Trump’s behalf is not expected to take up that inquiry again this week, meaning any potential vote on an indictment probably won’t happen until next week at the earliest, two people familiar with the matter said Tuesday.

The panel did meet Monday, and a longtime Trump friend and potential key witness in the investigation was seen leaving the building where the grand jury has been meeting.

The grand jury has been meeting regularly Monday and Wednesday afternoons, but did not hold last Wednesday’s session and met last Thursday for other unrelated matters.

Trump himself has ratcheted up anticipation that an indictment could be near by posting on his social media platform that he expected to be arrested imminently. His representatives later said that they had not received any such indication on timing from Manhattan prosecutors.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office, which is leading the investigation, has taken several steps seen as signaling that it could be close to wrapping up, including inviting Trump to testify.

Still, the exact status of the probe remained unclear, and it’s possible that the schedule could be complicated by the Passover holiday next week.

The people who confirmed that no additional action related to Trump was expected this week were not authorized to speak publicly about secretive grand jury proceedings and did so on condition of anonymity. A message left with the district attorney’s office was not immediately returned.

NBC News was first to report the development.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Politics News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Christie ups profile with acerbic attacks on Trump
  2. Twitter restricts Greene’s congressional account over ‘vengeance’ post
  3. Fox contributor: Trump was ‘absolutely horrific’ during Hannity interview
  4. Chris Christie: ‘I just can’t’ back Trump for president again
  5. McCarthy tries to drag Biden to negotiating table on debt limit
  6. Tennessee Republican responds to school shooting: ‘We’re not gonna fix it’
  7. Budowsky: Biden would defeat Trump in a landslide in a 2024 election
  8. Adnan Syed murder conviction reinstated
  9. Tuberville hold on military promotions splits Republicans, draws Pentagon ire
  10. Putin takes ‘nuclear blackmail’ to new level with Belarus plans
  11. Files show Ivana Trump was under counterintelligence inquiry: report
  12. Amazon delivery driver walks into North Carolina police standoff to drop off ...
  13. House unanimously passes bill to work to remove China’s ‘developing ...
  14. Defense chief slams Tuberville’s hold on Pentagon nominees over abortion ...
  15. US holds back nuclear forces data from Russia in response to treaty violations
  16. Florida Democratic chair files ethics complaint against DeSantis over retreat
  17. Friend says Nashville shooter texted her 'I’m planning to die today' minutes ...
  18. Country music stars speak out after Nashville school shooting
Load more

Video

See all Video