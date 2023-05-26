trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Politics

Special counsel Durham to testify before Congress next month about his report on Trump-Russia probe

by FARNOUSH AMIRI and ERIC TUCKER, Associated Press - 05/26/23 10:12 AM ET
by FARNOUSH AMIRI and ERIC TUCKER, Associated Press - 05/26/23 10:12 AM ET
FILE - Special counsel John Durham, the prosecutor appointed to investigate potential government wrongdoing in the early days of the Trump-Russia probe, leaves federal court in Washington, May 16, 2022. Durham ended his four-year investigation into possible FBI misconduct in its probe of ties between Russia and Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. The report Monday, May 15, 2023, from Durham offers withering criticism of the bureau but a meager court record that fell far short of the former president’s prediction he would uncover the “crime of the century.” (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
FILE – Special counsel John Durham, the prosecutor appointed to investigate potential government wrongdoing in the early days of the Trump-Russia probe, leaves federal court in Washington, May 16, 2022. Durham ended his four-year investigation into possible FBI misconduct in its probe of ties between Russia and Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. The report Monday,…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former special counsel John Durham is scheduled to testify before a House committee next month about his recently completed report on the FBI’s investigation of Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Durham is due to appear on June 20 in a closed-door session with the House intelligence committee and will testify publicly the following day before the House Judiciary Committee, according to a person who discussed the dates on the condition of anonymity because they had not been publicly announced.

Durham was appointed in 2019 by then-Attorney General William Barr to investigate possible government mistakes and misconduct in the investigation into potential ties between Russia and the Trump campaign.

His report concluded that the FBI acted too hastily and without sufficient justification to launch a full investigation in 2016. But many of the errors that it identified were also flagged in an earlier 2019 report by the Justice Department’s inspector general.

Durham’s four-year investigation produced just three criminal prosecutions — one that resulted in a guilty plea from an FBI lawyer and a sentence of probation, and two others that ended with acquittals before a jury.

After Durham’s report was released, Rep. Jim Jordan, the Republican chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, wrote on Twitter that he had invited Durham to appear before his panel the following week. The committees have been in negotiations since then over the testimony, and finalized the dates Thursday evening, the person said.

Durham no longer works for the Justice Department, and a spokesperson there declined to comment Friday.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Politics News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Democrats erupt in laughter after Greene calls for decorum in House
  2. House passes measure overturning Biden’s student debt forgiveness program
  3. GOP debt ceiling negotiator: ‘Hell no!’ to dropping work requirements demand
  4. Arizona Gov. Hobbs says predecessor misappropriated $50M
  5. Unorthodox immigration bill catches both parties by surprise 
  6. Mexican president tells Florida Hispanics: Don’t give ‘one single ...
  7. GOP conservatives fume over possible debt ceiling compromises
  8. Yellen says US will run out of money by June 5 if debt ceiling not raised
  9. Club for Growth unveils new anti-Trump ad
  10. DeSantis says he would push to repeal Trump criminal justice reform if elected
  11. Fifth House Democrat calls on Feinstein to resign
  12. Feds investigating alleged hack in connection with leaked Tucker Carlson ...
  13. Why the Wagner boss is saying Russia could lose the war
  14. Democrats unanimously back debt ceiling discharge petition
  15. J.D. Vance says Target ‘decided to wage war’ on customers with Pride Month ...
  16. Cheney criticizes DeSantis for Jan. 6 pardon remarks
  17. Is Iran unlocking the gates to Armageddon?
  18. Obama cheers Minnesota reforms: ‘A giant leap forward’
Load more

Video

See all Video