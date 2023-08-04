trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Politics

Supreme Court won’t block a ruling favoring a Native American man cited for speeding in Tulsa

by AP - 08/04/23 4:06 PM ET
by AP - 08/04/23 4:06 PM ET

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Friday left in place a lower court ruling that invalidated a speeding ticket against a Native American man in Tulsa, Oklahoma, because the city is located within the boundaries of an Indian reservation.

The justices rejected an emergency appeal by Tulsa to block the ruling while the legal case continues. The order is the latest consequence of the high court’s landmark 2020 decision that found that much of eastern Oklahoma, including Tulsa, remains an Indian reservation.

Justin Hooper, a citizen of the Choctaw Nation, was cited for speeding in 2018 by Tulsa police in a part of the city within the historic boundaries of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation. He paid a $150 fine for the ticket, but filed a lawsuit after the Supreme Court’s ruling in McGirt v. Oklahoma. He argued that the city did not have jurisdiction because his offense was committed by a Native American in Indian Country. A municipal court and a federal district court judge both sided with the city, but a three-judge panel of the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed the lower court’s decision.

There were no noted dissents among the justices Friday, but Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote a short separate opinion, joined by Justice Samuel Alito, in which he said that Tulsa’s appeal raised an important question about whether the city can enforce municipal laws against Native Americans.

Kavanaugh wrote that nothing in the appeals court decision “prohibits the City from continuing to enforce its municipal laws against all persons, including Indians, as the litigation progresses.”

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Politics News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. GOP statements on Trump indictment clash with initial Jan. 6 remarks
  2. A monumental UFO scandal is looming
  3. Even lies are protected speech: New Trump indictment bulldozes the First ...
  4. DOJ prosecutors request protective order after Trump arraignment, citing social ...
  5. Lawsuit filed to stop new student loan income-driven repayment plan
  6. Trump calls on Supreme Court to ‘intercede’ in legal fights
  7. Judge orders Trump response to DOJ request for protective order in 2020 ...
  8. What’s happening with Trump’s ‘fake electors’ in 7 states he lost
  9. Trump’s Jan. 6 legal defense comes into focus
  10. Wells Fargo customers report missing deposits from bank accounts 
  11. DeSantis’s biggest donor cuts off funds, demands moderate shift
  12. Tim Scott questions constitutionality of 2024 opponents’ promises to end ...
  13. Streets closing around Atlanta courthouse where Trump may be indicted
  14. Trump campaign defends threatening social media posts as free speech
  15. Teen charged with murder as hate crime in killing of NYC dancer O’Shae Sibley
  16. Trump in first speech since arraignment: Most Republicans ‘look like a bunch ...
  17. Panic at Mar-a-Lago: How the new obstruction charges may produce even more ...
  18. Trump met with chorus of ‘no’s’ after asking if he should attend first ...
Load more