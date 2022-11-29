trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Politics

US, allies announce plans for second democracy summit

by Associated Press - 11/29/22 2:19 PM ET
by Associated Press - 11/29/22 2:19 PM ET
Joe Biden, Jill Biden
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta
President Joe Biden boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. Biden is traveling to Bay City, Michigan to discuss jobs.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Tuesday announced plans for a second Summit for Democracy next year, this time to be co-hosted by the governments of Costa Rica, the Netherlands, South Korea and Zambia.

The summit will be held March 29 to March 30 in a virtual format and will be followed by hybrid gatherings in each of the host countries with representatives from government, civil society and the private sector participating.

“We are living through an era defined by challenges to accountable and transparent governance,” the five countries said in a joint statement. “From wars of aggression to changes in climate, societal mistrust and technological transformation, it could not be clearer that all around the world, democracy needs champions at all levels. Together with other invitees to the second Summit, we look forward to taking up this call, and demonstrating how transparent, accountable governance remains the best way to deliver lasting prosperity, peace, and justice.

The March summit is a follow-up on an event that President Joe Biden hosted in December 2021 with more than 100 leaders to begin a global conversation about how best to halt democracy’s backsliding.

Biden has repeatedly made the case that the U.S. and like-minded allies need to show the world that democracies are a far better vehicle for societies than autocracies.

At the first summit, participating governments announced nearly 750 commitments aimed at strengthening and safeguarding democracy at home and abroad, according to the White House.

Tags

More AP Politics News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. In historic vote, Democrats pick Jeffries to replace Pelosi as party leader
  2. Marjorie Taylor Greene condemns Fuentes, remarks on Trump, Yiannopoulos
  3. Is the Supreme Court turning the Constitution into a homicide pact?
  4. House passes bill to avert rail strike
  5. Biden steps up the jabs against Trump 
  6. Trump campaign increasing screening after Nick Fuentes dinner
  7. Where the Warnock-Walker race stands with early voting underway in Georgia
  8. Here are the 12 Senate Republicans who helped pass same-sex marriage bill
  9. Arizona’s Maricopa County votes to certify 2022 election over GOP objections
  10. Cicilline to challenge Clyburn for leadership spot
  11. CNN announces layoffs amid difficult year
  12. San Francisco will allow police to deploy robots that kill
  13. Why the GOP oversight agenda in the new Congress likely will backfire
  14. Here’s what you need to know about the rail strike Congress is trying to stop
  15. Democrats succumb to political reality on same-sex marriage bill
  16. McCarthy: Democrats could pick Speaker if Republicans ‘play games’ on House ...
  17. McConnell says there’s ‘widespread agreement’ among leaders on need for ...
  18. Senate GOP battles over spending strategy
Load more

Video

See all Video