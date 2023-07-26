trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Politics

White House nominates Allvin as next Air Force chief

by TARA COPP, Associated Press - 07/26/23 1:59 PM ET
by TARA COPP, Associated Press - 07/26/23 1:59 PM ET
In this image provided by the Air Force, Air Force Vice Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin speaks with civic leaders from communities near Hill Air Force Base, Utah, during a meeting at the Pentagon, June 21, 2023. The White House has nominated Allvin,a career airlift and cargo pilot with key deployments in Afghanistan and Europe, to serve as the Air Force's next top general. In a notice to Congress posted July 26, the White House nominated Allvin to serve as the service's next chief of staff. (Eric Dietrich/U.S. Air Force via AP)
In this image provided by the Air Force, Air Force Vice Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin speaks with civic leaders from communities near Hill Air Force Base, Utah, during a meeting at the Pentagon, June 21, 2023. The White House has nominated Allvin,a career airlift and cargo pilot with key deployments in Afghanistan and Europe, to serve as the Air Force’s next top general. In a notice to Congress posted July 26, the White House nominated Allvin to serve as the service’s next chief of staff. (Eric Dietrich/U.S. Air Force via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House has nominated a career air mobility pilot with key deployments in Afghanistan and Europe to serve as the Air Force’s next top general.

In a notice to Congress posted Wednesday, the White House nominated Gen. David W. Allvin to serve as the service’s next chief.

In his long career, which includes more than 4,600 hours flying military aircraft, Allvin has commanded units leading NATO’s air training and combat operations in Afghanistan, he’s led air strategy in Europe and he’s overseen all global air mobility operations, responsible for a fleet of more than 1,000 aircraft that fuel, transport and supply troops around the globe.

If confirmed, Allvin would replace outgoing Gen. CQ Brown, who was tapped by the White House to serve as the next Chairman of the Joint Chiefs.

Allvin was seen as a frontrunner for the position, having served most recently as the vice chief of staff of the Air Force.

Allvin’s nomination joins hundreds of other top generals awaiting confirmation to move into their new military assignments; each of those posts are currently being held up by Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., who has put a hold on the confirmation process until DOD revises a policy allowing service members to travel and take time off for reproductive health care.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Politics News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McConnell freezes at briefing, concerning colleagues
  2. Trump says he would end European visa fees for US citizens planned for 2024
  3. Time running out to file for $725M Facebook settlement: How to claim your ...
  4. UFO hearing live updates: Lawmakers, witnesses accuse Pentagon of ‘cover up’
  5. Judge says Hunter Biden legal team apparently ‘misrepresented’ identity to ...
  6. Gaetz introduces legislation to end ‘unqualified’ birthright citizenship  
  7. The Memo: Hunter’s headlines create political bind for Biden
  8. Tim Scott sparks fresh GOP interest as DeSantis stumbles
  9. McConnell jokes to Biden he got ‘sandbagged’ after freeze episode
  10. Scary moment for McConnell raises questions for GOP
  11. DeSantis’s rocky week adds to image of campaign in crisis
  12. The Hill’s Morning Report — Impeachment now front and center for House GOP
  13. Here’s what scientists say about whistleblower claims that Pentagon has ...
  14. Alpha Phi Alpha moves 2025 convention out of Florida over ‘racist’ policies
  15. Manchin and Tuberville unveil bill making sweeping changes to college sports
  16. UFO whistleblower makes explosive claims, but wary of divulging details
  17. Watch live: House Oversight panel convenes hearing on UFOs, national security
  18. Hunter Biden plea agreement on hold after judge questions scope of deal
Load more