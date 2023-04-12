trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Politics

Arizona House expels GOP lawmaker over unproven claims

by JONATHAN J. COOPER, Associated Press - 04/12/23 5:47 PM ET
by JONATHAN J. COOPER, Associated Press - 04/12/23 5:47 PM ET
The desk used by Arizona Republican Rep. Liz Harris at the state Capitol in Phoenix stands empty moments after she was expelled from the Legislature on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. The Arizona House of Representatives expelled a Harris in a bipartisan vote after she organized a presentation accusing a wide range of politicians, judges and public officials of both parties of taking bribes from a Mexican drug cartel. (AP Photo/Jonathan J. Cooper)
The desk used by Arizona Republican Rep. Liz Harris at the state Capitol in Phoenix stands empty moments after she was expelled from the Legislature on Wednesday, April 12, 2023. The Arizona House of Representatives expelled a Harris in a bipartisan vote after she organized a presentation accusing a wide range of politicians, judges and public officials of both parties of taking bribes from a Mexican drug cartel. (AP Photo/Jonathan J. Cooper)

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona House of Representatives on Wednesday expelled a Republican lawmaker who organized a presentation making unsubstantiated accusations that a wide range of politicians, judges and public officials of both parties took bribes from a Mexican drug cartel.

Rep. Liz Harris, a prominent supporter of discredited election conspiracies, was kicked out of the Legislature in a bipartisan vote after the presentation by an Arizona insurance agent. The lawmaker’s ouster came a day after the House Ethics Committee determined Harris had engaged in “disorderly behavior” in violation of the chamber’s rules.

The committee’s report said Harris knew the person she invited to a legislative hearing in February would accuse her colleagues of criminal activity, that she took steps to hide it from House leaders ahead of time and then misled the committee investigating her actions.

“This comes down to the integrity, in my opinion, of this institution and us as leaders,” said Rep. David Livingston, a Republican who voted to expel Harris. “This is not personal.”

Harris, who was sworn into her first term in January, did not speak ahead of the expulsion vote. Immediately afterward, she carried boxes to her car, placed them in her trunk with the help of a handful of supporters and left. She called the ethics report “a lie.”

“God knows the truth,” Harris said, according to video recorded by a reporter for KPNX-TV. “This was an example of how you need to toe the line. If you don’t toe the line, this is what happens.”

The vote against Harris comes less than a week after Tennessee Republicans voted to expel two black Democrats, a decision that made that state a new front in the battle for the future of American democracy. But the Arizona vote did not carry the same partisan and racial overtones, with widespread and bipartisan condemnation for Harris’s actions.

Harris organized a daylong hearing of the House and Senate elections committees in February. At the end, a Scottsdale insurance agent, Jacqueline Breger, gave a 40-minute presentation alleging without reliable evidence that two women working on behalf of Mexico’s Sinaloa cartel used fraudulent mortgage documents to launder money to a range of officials.

Arizona Republican lawmakers have given wide leeway for people claiming to be election experts to share unsubstantiated or disproven claims in hearings at the Capitol. But GOP legislative leaders raced to distance themselves from Breger’s claims and pin blame on Harris.

Before she was elected to the Legislature, Harris led a door-to-door canvassing effort searching for proof of fraud following the 2020 presidential election. Her effort drew scrutiny from the U.S. Department of Justice’s civil rights division, which warned about potential voter intimidation.

There was little public discussion before the expulsion vote. Republican Rep. Alexander Kolodin said Harris “made an error in judgement,” but expelling her would send the wrong message.

“It will be perceived as setting the precedent that if you rock the boat too much, you will be expelled,” said Kolodin, who voted against expulsion.

All Democrats and about half of Republicans voted to expel Harris in a 46-13 vote. She’s the first lawmaker to be expelled in Arizona since Rep. Don Shooter was kicked out for sexual misconduct amid the 2018 #MeToo movement. Rep. David Stringer quit the following year after old sex crimes charges came to light that likely would have led to his expulsion.

“There has been real and lasting damage to the lives and reputations of people who did not deserve it,” said Rep. Andres Cano, the top Democrat in the House. “Most importantly, the integrity of this House has been jeopardized.”

Harris represented one of the most competitive legislative districts in the state in the Phoenix suburb of Chandler. Both parties had been anticipating she would face a difficult reelection campaign next year.

By law, Harris must be replaced by a Republican. The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors will choose from a list of three candidates nominated by the Republican precinct committeemen in her district.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Politics News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House Democrats call for Feinstein to resign
  2. Here are the 7 biggest revelations from the US leaks so far
  3. Arizona House votes to expel Republican lawmaker
  4. Judge sanctions Fox News for withholding evidence in Dominion lawsuit
  5. Team Trump embraces Bragg indictment
  6. Trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney responds to Bud Light ad critics: ‘I’m an ...
  7. Trump hits former fixer Michael Cohen with $500M lawsuit 
  8. Alvin Bragg sues Jim Jordan: Four takeaways 
  9. What are the chances Biden extends the student loan pause again?
  10. Shareholder sues Murdoch, Fox board members over 2020 election coverage
  11. US guided rockets in Ukraine are being jammed by Russia
  12. Musk, Boebert call to ‘defund’ NPR after it quit Twitter
  13. Justin Pearson reinstated to Tennessee state House after expulsion
  14. GOP largely silent on Texas ruling with party in a bind on abortion 
  15. Cruz hits back at NBA coach Popovich over ‘astonishing’ gun violence ...
  16. Newsom seeks to punish California city for refusing to adhere to housing laws
  17. Two million people fled America’s big cities from 2020 to 2022
  18. Tim Scott’s looming Trump challenge fuels GOP skepticism
Load more

Video

See all Video