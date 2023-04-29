trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Politics

Be tough in seizing Iran oil, bipartisan senators urge Biden

by CALVIN WOODWARD, Associated Press - 04/29/23 1:43 PM ET
by CALVIN WOODWARD, Associated Press - 04/29/23 1:43 PM ET
FILE - Iranian oil tanker Fortune is anchored at the dock of the El Palito refinery near Puerto Cabello, Venezuela, May 25, 2020. A dozen senators are making a bipartisan appeal to President Joe Biden to reinvigorate the power of U.S. authorities to seize Iranian oil assets under an enforcement program they say has been allowed to languish. Despite existing sanctions, Iranian oil exports jumped 35% last year and proceeds are being used to sponsor attacks on U.S. citizens and servicemembers as well as allies, the senators said in a letter to the president. (AP Photo/Ernesto Vargas, File)
FILE – Iranian oil tanker Fortune is anchored at the dock of the El Palito refinery near Puerto Cabello, Venezuela, May 25, 2020. A dozen senators are making a bipartisan appeal to President Joe Biden to reinvigorate the power of U.S. authorities to seize Iranian oil assets under an enforcement program they say has been allowed to languish. Despite existing sanctions, Iranian oil exports jumped 35% last year and proceeds are being used to sponsor attacks on U.S. citizens and servicemembers as well as allies, the senators said in a letter to the president. (AP Photo/Ernesto Vargas, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A dozen senators are making a bipartisan appeal to President Joe Biden to reinvigorate the power of U.S. authorities to seize Iranian oil assets under an enforcement program they say has been allowed to languish.

Despite existing sanctions, Iranian oil exports jumped 35% last year and proceeds are being used to sponsor attacks on U.S. citizens and service members as well as allies, the senators said in a letter to the president.

Brinkmanship at sea was on display Thursday when masked Iranian navy commandos seized a U.S.-bound oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman, one of several vessels it has taken as bargaining chips in negotiations with the West. Without providing evidence, Tehran said the tanker had run into an Iranian vessel.

Specifically, the senators, led by Republican Joni Ernst of Iowa and Democrat Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut — both from the Armed Services Committee — complain that the Homeland Security Department’s security investigations office has been constrained in seizure operations by lack of money.

Since the enforcement program started in 2019, the office has seized nearly $228 million in Iranian crude and fuel oil linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, designated as a terrorist organization by the U.S., the senators said in the letter sent this past week.

But they said the office has not recently been given money that is available under the Treasury Forfeiture Fund to conduct seizures of Iranian oil.

“It is unacceptable that a U.S. government program, which makes the United States and its allies safer, provides funds to remediate the victims of terrorism, and generates income for the United States in a cost-effective manner, has been allowed to languish,” the letter says.

The push is coming from a diverse group of senators, among them Republicans Ted Cruz of Texas and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, and Democrats Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Ron Wyden of Oregon. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Politics News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Texas mass shooting suspect could be anywhere, sheriff says
  2. Trump, Fox News have a new point of tension: Tucker Carlson
  3. Why GOP voters are so loyal to Trump
  4. EXCLUSIVE: Anheuser-Busch faces call to reaffirm support for trans community ...
  5. Hunter’s collapsing world: Why a criminal plea could now be the best option ...
  6. Roy Wood Jr defends media, takes on ‘king of scandals’ Trump and Biden’s ...
  7. Sanders: Biden could ‘win in a landslide’
  8. Facebook privacy settlement: Who is eligible for a payment?
  9. Harris preps for her biggest task yet: Biden 2024 
  10. Rice’s departure brings relief to immigration advocates
  11. Top GOP negotiator: US won’t default if Biden, Senate ‘recognize the ...
  12. Trump claims he’s under ‘total assault’ because of his lead in the polls
  13. Ernst slams Biden administration plan to electrify military fleet: ‘You ...
  14. Ramaswamy says he won’t let Trump dodge debates
  15. Facebook agrees to pay $725M settlement: What’s the deadline to file a claim?
  16. Mace criticizes DeSantis for signing six-week abortion ban in ‘dead of ...
  17. Democrats reconstruct blue wall in lead-up to 2024
  18. Trump, Biden seek safe spaces far from debate stage
Load more

Video

See all Video