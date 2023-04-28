trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Politics

Biden awards football trophy to Air Force Academy

by Associated Press - 04/28/23 10:45 PM ET
by Associated Press - 04/28/23 10:45 PM ET
Air Force quarterback Haaziq Daniels, left, and Air Force running back Brad Roberts, right, present President Joe Biden with a jersey during the presentation of the Commander-in-Chief's trophy to the Air Force Academy in the East Room of the White House, Friday, April 28, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Air Force quarterback Haaziq Daniels, left, and Air Force running back Brad Roberts, right, present President Joe Biden with a jersey during the presentation of the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy to the Air Force Academy in the East Room of the White House, Friday, April 28, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday awarded the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy to the Air Force Academy for winning football games against its rival U.S. service academies.

“Simply put, you can’t talk about the soul of the nation without talking about our service academies,” Biden told the team gathered in the White House’s East Room. “And you can’t talk about the service academies without talking about duty, teamwork, service and excellence. That’s all about you.”

Air Force beat both the U.S. Military Academy and the U.S. Naval Academy during last year’s collegiate football season, compiling an overall record of 10-3. It also beat Baylor University 30-15 in the Armed Forces Bowl, which Biden said was the coldest bowl game in history at 11 degrees.

The Air Force Falcons have won the trophy 21 times, compared with 16 for the Navy Midshipmen and 9 for the Army Knights.

The competition among the service academies began in 1972. The trophy — topped by three silver footballs — weighs 170 pounds.

“That trophy is bigger than the Super Bowl trophy,” Biden said. “No, it really is. So, you may need help carrying it.”

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Politics News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. EXCLUSIVE: Anheuser-Busch faces call to reaffirm support for trans community ...
  2. Meet the cheapest US states to buy a house
  3. Veterans sound alarm on McCarthy budget cuts
  4. Senate GOP blocks Equal Rights Amendment
  5. The Memo: Republicans worry DeSantis has erred in Disney feud
  6. Jan. 6 convict embraces Trump at campaign event, calls for Pence’s execution
  7. Kansas enacts sweeping transgender ‘bathroom bill’
  8. Dylan Mulvaney breaks weeks-long silence over Bud Light backlash
  9. Alito says he has ‘pretty good idea’ of the identity of Dobbs decision ...
  10. Ukraine signals counteroffensive is near: What to know about the coming fight
  11. Greene faces pushback after saying Weingarten is ‘not a mother’
  12. Jordan subpoenas federal agencies over censorship concerns
  13. Frost calls out GOP silence on Greene’s ‘not a mother’ attack
  14. Nebraska lawmaker who has transgender child and voted against anti-trans bill ...
  15. Minnesota governor signs bills protecting reproductive, gender-affirming ...
  16. Michelle Obama joins Bruce Springsteen for back-up vocals at Barcelona concert
  17. Here are the most affordable states for retirees
  18. Tucker Carlson video nets 57 million views in less than 24 hours 
Load more

Video

See all Video