trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Politics

Biden calls family of reporter detained as spy in Russia

by COLLEEN LONG, Associated Press - 04/11/23 5:11 PM ET
by COLLEEN LONG, Associated Press - 04/11/23 5:11 PM ET
FILE - The Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich is shown in this undated photo. The Biden administration has formally determined that Gershkovich, who was arrested in Russia on espionage charges, has been "wrongfully detained." Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the determination on Monday, April 10, 2023. (The Wall Street Journal via AP, File)
FILE – The Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich is shown in this undated photo. The Biden administration has formally determined that Gershkovich, who was arrested in Russia on espionage charges, has been “wrongfully detained.” Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the determination on Monday, April 10, 2023. (The Wall Street Journal via AP, File)

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (AP) — President Joe Biden spoke to the parents of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich on Tuesday, nearly two weeks after the Moscow-based journalist was detained in Russia and charged with espionage.

Biden made the call as he flew to Belfast to start a four-day trip to Northern Ireland and Ireland. The call happened one day after the Biden administration formally declared the reporter had been “wrongfully detained.”

The designation elevates Gershkovich’s case for the U.S. government and means that a particular State Department office will take the lead on seeking his release.

Before departing Washington on Tuesday, Biden again condemned the journalist’s detention. Both the U.S. government and Wall Street Journal have vehemently denied the Russian accusation that Gershkovich is a spy.

“We’re making it real clear that it’s totally illegal what’s happening, and we declared it so,” Biden said. “It changes the dynamic.”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters after the call that Biden “felt it was really important to connect with Evan’s family, his parents,” She said that Gershkovich, 31, has been “top of mind” for the president.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said that the Russian government has yet to grant U.S. consular access to Gershkovich.

“It’s not for lack of trying,” Kirby said, adding that the State Department has been seeking access “ever since the moment we found out that he was detained.”

Russian authorities arrested Gershkovich in Yekaterinburg, Russia’s fourth-largest city, on March 29. He is the first U.S. correspondent since the Cold War to be detained for alleged spying.

___

Associated Press writers Josh Boak and Aamer Madhani in Washington contributed reporting.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Politics News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Here are the 7 biggest revelations from the US leaks so far
  2. Two million people fled America’s big cities from 2020 to 2022
  3. Trump says police officers, court employees were ‘crying’ at his arraignment
  4. What are the chances Biden extends the student loan pause again?
  5. Newsom seeks to punish California city for refusing to adhere to housing laws
  6. ‘Gang of Eight’ now has access to classified documents found at ...
  7. GOP largely silent on Texas ruling with party in a bind on abortion 
  8. 10 House Republicans back fight to block omnibus spending bill  
  9. Don’t use public phone charging stations: FBI
  10. Athletes pen letter to House: Drop trans sports ban
  11. Advocates plan for battle as DeSantis preps ‘Don’t Say Gay’ expansion
  12. Mortgage lenders are losing money on loans for the first time in years
  13. The Hill’s Morning Report — GOP: ‘Grandstanding’ or branding?
  14. 69 Republicans ask appeals court to allow ban on abortion pill to go forward
  15. The four poison pills Republicans are swallowing voluntarily
  16. GOP faces difficult budget fight as it nears 100 days in power
  17. Washington state Senate passes assault-style weapons ban
  18. Trump says he wouldn’t drop out of 2024 race if convicted: ‘It’s not my ...
Load more

Video

See all Video