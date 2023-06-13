trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Politics

Biden celebrates Juneteenth, the newest federal holiday, at the White House

by AP - 06/13/23 9:45 PM ET
by AP - 06/13/23 9:45 PM ET
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a Juneteenth concert on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Opal Lee is considered the grandmother of Juneteenth. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a Juneteenth concert on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Opal Lee is considered the grandmother of Juneteenth. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden hosted a massive concert on the South Lawn of the White House to commemorate Juneteenth, the country’s newest federal holiday which the president said will “breathe a new life in the very essence of America.”

“To me, making Juneteenth a federal holiday wasn’t just a symbolic gesture. It was a statement of fact for this country to acknowledge the origin of the original sin of slavery, to understand the war was never fought over it, it wasn’t just about a union, but it was most fundamentally about the country and freedom.”

Vice President Kamala Harris said Juneteenth is an occasion to “honor Black excellence, culture and community.”

“America is a promise — a promise of freedom, liberty and justice,” Harris said. “The story of Juneteenth as we celebrate it is a story of our ongoing fight to realize that promise. Not for some, but all.”

The concert also commemorated Black Music Month, and featured artists such as Tony Award winner Audra McDonald and singer and talk show host Jennifer Hudson.

In 2021, Biden signed bipartisan legislation establishing Juneteenth as a federal holiday. The holiday marks the date when the last enslaved people in the United States learned they were free — which occurred June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers told enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas, news of their freedom.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Politics News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Fox News issues statement on chyron calling Biden ‘wannabe dictator’
  2. Senate Republicans introduce plan to tackle student loan debt
  3. House blocks resolution to censure Adam Schiff
  4. GOP’s Bacon on Trump indictment: ‘The emperor has no clothes’
  5. Teacher shot by first-grader was fired, attorney says. Email to division: ‘I ...
  6. John Kelly: Trump is ‘scared s—less’
  7. Chris Cuomo, Byron Donalds clash over Trump indictment
  8. Scaramucci says Trump ‘stressed’ about indictment, predicts he will ...
  9. RFK Jr.’s success leaves progressives pining for competitive primary
  10. GOP fears Trump legal woes will boomerang on them 
  11. Biden vetoes congressional effort to ax truck pollution rule
  12. House to consider resolution to censure Adam Schiff
  13. Leader says Belarus now has Russian nuclear weapons, wouldn’t hesitate to use ...
  14. RFK Jr. ranks higher in favorability than other major 2024 candidates: poll
  15. Buck: ‘I won’t support a convicted felon for the White House’
  16. Trump-Milley feud played key role in classified documents case
  17. GOP moderates strike back after conservative revolt paralyzes House
  18. Student loan payments due in October after years-long pause
Load more

Video

See all Video