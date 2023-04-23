trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Politics

Biden expected to tap Julie Rodriguez to run 2024 campaign

by AAMER MADHANI, Associated Press - 04/23/23 10:15 PM ET
by AAMER MADHANI, Associated Press - 04/23/23 10:15 PM ET
FILE - White House Intergovernmental Affairs director Julie Chavez Rodriguez stands outside the White House on June 9, 2021, in Washington. President Joe Biden is expected to tap Chavez Rodriguez, a senior White House adviser, to manage his reelection campaign, according to a person familiar with deliberations on the matter Sunday, April 23, 2023.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
FILE – White House Intergovernmental Affairs director Julie Chavez Rodriguez stands outside the White House on June 9, 2021, in Washington. President Joe Biden is expected to tap Chavez Rodriguez, a senior White House adviser, to manage his reelection campaign, according to a person familiar with deliberations on the matter Sunday, April 23, 2023.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is expected to tap Julie Rodriguez, a senior White House adviser, to manage his reelection campaign, two people familiar with deliberations on the matter said Sunday.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because Rodriguez’s appointment has not been finalized and Biden has yet to formally launch his reelection campaign. CBS News was first to report that Biden has decided to pick Rodriguez.

Rodriguez, a longtime Democratic party activist, also worked in former President Barack Obama’s White House. She’s the granddaughter of labor leader Cesar Chavez and labor activist Helen Fabela Chávez.

Growing up in California she was active in campaigns, picket lines, boycotts, marches and union meetings.

She has served as Biden’s director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs since the beginning of his presidency and added the senior adviser role last June.

Rodriguez also has deep ties to Vice President Kamala Harris. She served on Harris’ Senate staff and on Harris’ 2020 presidential campaign as national political director and traveling chief of staff. She went on to be hired by Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign as a deputy campaign manager and senior adviser for Latino outreach.

Biden is expected to formally announce his 2024 reelection campaign as soon as this week, according to three people briefed on the discussions.

The people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations, said they were not aware that a final decision on timing had been made, but that Biden had been eyeing Tuesday, April 25, four years to the day since the Democrat entered the 2020 race. The upcoming announcement is expected to be in the form of a video released to supporters.

Biden, 80, has repeatedly said he intends to run for a second term but advisers say he has felt little need to jump into campaigning because he faces no significant opposition to his party’s nomination.

—-

Associated Press writers Zeke Miller and Darlene Superville contributed reporting.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Politics News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump: ‘Nixon had no support … I have great Jim Jordan’
  2. Greene silencing leads to new pledges of civility
  3. Ocasio-Cortez says Greene, not McCarthy, is ‘running the caucus’
  4. Trump suggests Putin ‘got a little more ambition’ after US withdrawal from ...
  5. Russia ‘will not forget or forgive’ US refusal of journalist visas
  6. Majorities don’t want Biden, Trump to run in 2024: survey
  7. Antony Blinken and the ‘made men’ of the Biden administration
  8. Sununu: Trump is positioning himself to be a ‘four-time loser’ in 2024
  9. Fox News faces new legal threat from Smartmatic 
  10. Pence says he’ll ‘tell the truth’ before Jan. 6 grand jury
  11. Durbin: Clarence Thomas would have ‘ignored’ invitation to testify on ethics
  12. Graham spars with CNN’s Dana Bash over abortion pill ruling
  13. US government offers help to 16,000 Americans living in Sudan
  14. Facebook notifies users who may be eligible for $725M privacy settlement
  15. 3,000 migrants begin protest march in Mexico
  16. Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. upends the family table
  17. Judge tentatively OKs $725M Facebook settlement: How to apply for a payout
  18. Five questions as Biden readies for his reelection launch
Load more

Video

See all Video