AP Politics

Biden is just ‘pop’ at granddaughter Maisy Biden’s graduation from the University of Pennsylvania

by CHRIS MEGERIAN, Associated Press - 05/15/23 2:54 PM ET
President Joe Biden attends his granddaughter Maisy Biden's commencement ceremony with first lady Jill Biden and children Hunter Biden and Ashley Biden at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, Monday, May 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joe Biden took a brief break from being president on Monday to focus on being “pop,” attending his granddaughter Maisy Biden’s graduation from the University of Pennsylvania.

Maisy is the youngest daughter of Hunter Biden and his former wife, Kathleen Buhle, who both attended the ceremony. Also present were Maisy’s older sisters, Naomi and Finnegan, first lady Jill Biden, and the Bidens’ daughter, Ashley Biden.

Before the commencement, some students waved at the president and took photos. He waved back and pumped his fist. But other than that, Biden was just another face in the crowd, albeit a very recognizable one. The family sat stage left, apart from the rest of the audience.

Idina Menzel, the actress and singer, delivered the commencement address, even belting out a few lines of a song from the musical “Rent.”

After the ceremony, Biden and his family went to a lunch at a Vietnamese restaurant.

