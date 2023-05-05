trending:

Biden, Harris mark Cinco de Mayo with quesadilla, churros

by AP - 05/05/23 2:04 PM ET
President Joe Biden points to members of the media as he and Vice President Kamala Harris visit Taqueria Habanero restaurant on Friday, May 5, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden celebrated Cinco de Mayo on Friday by stepping out for a quesadilla and tacos at a Washington food hall. His unannounced visit prompted one onlooker to remark, “This is the most D.C. thing that’s ever happened to me.”

Biden was joined by Vice President Kamala Harris at Taqueria Habanero, in the Edgewood neighborhood of the capital. The president paid in cash for his order and posed with staff for pictures. Aides said Biden ordered a chicken quesadilla and churros, as well as an assortment of tacos for White House staff. To the people peering over a wall and looking down from their apartment balconies to see him, the president joked, “Don’t jump.”

Cinco de Mayo is a yearly celebration on May 5 that commemorates Mexico’s 1862 victory over France in the Battle of Puebla. The holiday has become increasingly popular in the United States.

Last year, Biden and his wife, Jill, celebrated Cinco de Mayo at the White House. In 2021, the president visited Las Gemelas, a Mexican restaurant in Washington and told workers there that the company would be receiving financial aid from his COVID relief package.

