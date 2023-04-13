trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Politics

Biden taps Gaga, Clooney, Garner, others for arts committee

by AP - 04/13/23 6:28 PM ET
by AP - 04/13/23 6:28 PM ET
FILE - Lady Gaga arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The White House has announced a star-studded slate of members for the President’s Committee on the Arts and the Humanities which serves as an advisory board to President Joe Biden on culture issues. The group will be co-chaired by Bruce Cohen, an Academy Award-winning producer known for films such as “American Beauty” and “Silver Linings Playbook," and pop megastar and Grammy Award winner Lady Gaga, according to the White House. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)
FILE – Lady Gaga arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The White House has announced a star-studded slate of members for the President’s Committee on the Arts and the Humanities which serves as an advisory board to President Joe Biden on culture issues. The group…

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House on Thursday announced a star-studded slate of members for the President’s Committee on the Arts and the Humanities, a panel of artists, museum professionals, academics and philanthropists that serves as an advisory board to President Joe Biden on culture issues.

The group will be co-chaired by Bruce Cohen, an Academy Award-winning producer known for films such as “American Beauty” and “Silver Linings Playbook,” and pop megastar and Grammy Award winner Lady Gaga, also known as Stefani Germanotta, according to the White House.

Others tapped to the committee include musician Jon Batiste, who performed at the White House state dinner in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron in December, television producer Shonda Rhimes, Grammy Award winner Joe Walsh, and actors George Clooney, Jennifer Garner, Troy Kotsur and Kerry Washington. It also includes one former member of Congress: Democrat Steve Israel, who represented New York in the House.

Tsione Wolde-Michael, the committee’s executive director, says it is “positioned to do meaningful work that will positively impact the arts, libraries, museums, and public humanities work in communities across the country.”

Many of the members appointed to the arts and humanities committee have previously partnered with Biden on key issues, such as Gaga on the “It’s On Us” campaign to battle sexual assault on college campuses. Veteran television producer Marta Kauffman, who was also selected for the committee, hosted first lady Jill Biden at her home for a fundraiser in September.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Politics News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump answered questions for more than 7 hours in New York fraud lawsuit
  2. Supreme Court refuses to stop $6 billion student loan debt settlement
  3. 2024 Republicans descend upon NRA convention under shadow of mass shootings
  4. What we know about suspected Pentagon leaker Jack Teixeira
  5. Dianne Feinstein faces down Democratic firestorm
  6. Hunter Biden is out from the shadows
  7. 100 days in power: House GOP honeymoon may be over
  8. Here are the 7 biggest revelations from the US leaks so far
  9. GOP lawmakers seek to cut off funding to Bragg, other prosecutors
  10. Donald Trump Jr. blasts DeSantis for ‘campaigning in Ohio’ amid Florida ...
  11. Greene defends accused Ukraine documents leaker
  12. Former Trump intelligence chief John Ratcliffe appears before Jan. 6 grand ...
  13. Missouri AG issues emergency order restricting gender-affirming health care
  14. Swalwell on Greene over leak remark: ‘This wouldn’t be the first time she ...
  15. Feinstein asks for Judiciary replacement after calls for resignation
  16. Key moments from the GOP-controlled House’s first 100 days
  17. Pelosi seeks balance in post-Speakership role
  18. Khanna defends call for Feinstein to resign
Load more

Video

See all Video