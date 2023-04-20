trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Politics

Biden to host Marcos for talks at White House next month

by Associated Press - 04/20/23 10:33 PM ET
by Associated Press - 04/20/23 10:33 PM ET
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. speaks during a joint press statement with Czech Republic Prime Minister Petr Fiala, at Malacanang Palace, in Manila, Monday, April 17, 2023, in Manila, Philippines. (Ezra Acayan/Pool Photo via AP)
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. speaks during a joint press statement with Czech Republic Prime Minister Petr Fiala, at Malacanang Palace, in Manila, Monday, April 17, 2023, in Manila, Philippines. (Ezra Acayan/Pool Photo via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will host Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for talks at the White House next month as the U.S. looks to continue to tighten relations with the Pacific nation.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Thursday that the two leaders’ meeting on May 1 is expected to focus on deepening economic cooperation, climate change, human rights, efforts to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific region and more.

The visit comes after the Philippines announced earlier this year that it would allow U.S. forces to broaden their footprint in the Southeast Asian nation. It was one of a series of moves by the administration aimed strengthening an arc of military alliances in the Indo-Pacific to better counter China, including in any future confrontation over Taiwan.

Biden and Marcos had their first face-to-face meeting in September on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly.

Marcos, the son and namesake of the country’s former dictator, took office last June.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Politics News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Supreme Court abortion pill ruling: Four ways it could go, and what it would ...
  2. Michelle Obama: ‘We’ve been married for 30 years,’ and 20 of them were ...
  3. How you may wind up paying for San Francisco’s reparations plan
  4. Congressional standoff over Supreme Court escalates  
  5. Chief Justice John Roberts summoned to Capitol Hill
  6. More than 60 California liberal groups call on Feinstein to resign
  7. Florida expansion of ‘Don’t Say Gay’ could release flood of book bans
  8. Texas state Senate approves bill to post Ten Commandments in public schools
  9. US citizen dies in Sudan amid heavy fighting, US talks of embassy evacuation
  10. Former WWE wrestler charged with theft of millions from Mississippi welfare
  11. Trump targets DeSantis with twist on Kim Jong Un nickname: ‘Rocket Man ...
  12. Dan Bongino parts ways with Fox News
  13. Judge tentatively OKs $725M Facebook settlement: How to apply for a payout
  14. Americans bought almost 60 million guns during the pandemic
  15. Recession already here for many Americans, as buying power, credit, social net ...
  16. Mayorkas says administration to announce plans to address expected border surge
  17. Christie says 2024 Republicans afraid to call out Trump: ‘It’s like he’s ...
  18. Nikki Haley rips Newsweek for question about her dress at daughter’s wedding
Load more

Video

See all Video