trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Politics

Biden to Russia on detained US journalist: ‘Let him go’

by SEUNG MIN KIM, Associated Press - 03/31/23 11:57 AM ET
by SEUNG MIN KIM, Associated Press - 03/31/23 11:57 AM ET
President Joe Biden talks with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, March 31, 2023 before boarding Marine One. Biden is heading to Mississippi to survey damage from a recent tornado. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday urged Russia to release Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who was arrested on espionage charges — allegations the newspaper denies.

“Let him go,” Biden told reporters at the White House when asked about his message to Russia on the arrest of Gershkovich.

Russia’s Federal Security Service has accused Gershkovich, a U.S. citizen, of trying to obtain classified information. It is the first time an American journalist has been detained in Russia on accusations of spying since the Cold War. The Journal has said it “vehemently denies” the charges.

Speaking at a news conference in Lusaka, Zambia, Vice President Kamala Harris added that the administration was “deeply concerned” about Gershkovich’s arrest.

“We will not tolerate — and condemn, in fact — repression of journalists,” Harris said during a weeklong visit to Africa.

The Biden administration said Thursday it was working to secure U.S. consular access to Gershkovich. Asked Friday whether he would expel Russian diplomats or journalists in the U.S., Biden responded: “That’s not the plan right now.”

Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary, called the targeting of U.S. citizens in Russia “unacceptable” and said the administration condemns the detention of Gershkovich “in the strongest terms.”

The Biden administration has also warned U.S. citizens not to travel to Russia, and for Americans in the country to depart immediately.

In Moscow, Dmitry Muratov, Nobel Peace Prize-winning editor-in-chief of the Novaya Gazeta newspaper, told reporters he knows the detained journalist and “Gershkovich was not an agent using his professional and journalistic accreditation as a cover for espionage.”

Speaking more generally of the Kremlin’s repression of independent journalism, which has intensified since Russia invaded Ukraine, Muratov said: “This is a trend — trying to attribute espionage and treason to people at every step, to show that the profession of a journalist is an enemy profession for the country — for Russian and other journalists.”

___

Associated Press reporter Chris Megerian contributed to this report from Lusaka, Zambia.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Politics News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. George Soros responds to GOP attacks over Manhattan DA: ‘I don’t know him’
  2. Watch: Jet forced to make emergency landing after losing part of wing in air
  3. DeSantis: Florida won’t cooperate with Trump extradition
  4. Trump’s historic indictment: Five takeaways
  5. Bragg warns GOP effort to oversee ongoing Trump case is ‘dangerous ...
  6. READ: Trump's response to indictment in hush money case
  7. Republicans see indictment as boon for Trump in 2024
  8. Republicans divided over tackling Medicare Advantage overpayments
  9. McCarthy vows to hold Bragg ‘and his unprecedented abuse of power to ...
  10. ‘This is a mockery and a disgrace’: House weaponization panel descends into ...
  11. Florida transgender bathroom bill passes committee
  12. GOP rift exposed as senators warn McCarthy against Iraq vote
  13. Asa Hutchinson: Trump should ‘step aside’ from 2024 race after indictment
  14. Exonerated Central Park Five defendant calls Trump indictment ‘karma’
  15. Ivanka Trump ‘pained’ over father’s indictment
  16. Fox contributor: Trump was ‘absolutely horrific’ during Hannity interview
  17. Biden administration approves California’s electric truck mandate
  18. Kushner firm received hundreds of millions from UAE, Qatar
Load more

Video

See all Video