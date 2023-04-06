trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Politics

Biden vetoes bill that sought to toss EPA water protections

by MATTHEW DALY, Associated Press - 04/06/23 5:26 PM ET
by MATTHEW DALY, Associated Press - 04/06/23 5:26 PM ET
FILE - A great egret flies above a great blue heron in a wetland inside the Detroit River International Wildlife Refuge on Oct. 7, 2022, in Trenton, Mich. Congress on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, approved a resolution to overturn the Biden administration’s protections for the nation’s waterways that Republicans have criticized as a burden on business, advancing a measure that President Joe Biden has promised to veto. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)
FILE – A great egret flies above a great blue heron in a wetland inside the Detroit River International Wildlife Refuge on Oct. 7, 2022, in Trenton, Mich. Congress on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, approved a resolution to overturn the Biden administration’s protections for the nation’s waterways that Republicans have criticized as a burden on…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defending his administration’s actions on clean water, President Joe Biden on Thursday vetoed a congressional resolution that would have overturned protections for the nation’s waterways that Republicans have criticized as overly intrusive.

Republicans — and some Democrats — targeted an Environmental Protection Agency rule protecting thousands of small streams, wetlands and other waterways, labeling it an environmental overreach that harms businesses, developers and farmers.

In separate votes, the House and Senate used the Congressional Review Act to enact a measure blocking the clean water rule, which was adopted at the end of last year.

In his veto message Thursday, Biden said the bipartisan measure would leave Americans without a clear definition of “Waters of the United States. ” A dispute over the term — and the breadth of the landmark Clean Water Act — stretches across at least three presidential administrations.

Environmentalists and Democratic presidents have pushed to broaden the definition and protect more waterways from pollution, while right-leaning groups and the Trump administration argued that protecting fewer waterways would benefit builders, farmers and business.

“The increased uncertainty” caused by the congressional action “would threaten economic growth, including for agriculture, local economies and downstream communities,” Biden said in his veto statement.

“Farmers would be left wondering whether artificially irrigated areas remain excluded or not,” he added. “Construction crews would be left wondering whether their waterfilled gravel pits remain excluded or not. The resolution would also negatively affect tens of millions of United States households that depend on healthy wetlands and streams.”

The Senate voted, 53-43, last week to overturn the water rule. The Republican-controlled House approved the resolution in March, 227-198. A Congressional Review Act resolution requires a simple majority in both chambers and can’t be filibustered.

In all, four Democratic senators and one independent, along with nine Democratic House members, voted in favor of the resolution.

“The overreach, basically, it’s unreal,” said Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., a frequent critic of Biden’s environmental policies.

Sen. Tom Carper, D-Del., said the EPA rule is protective and fair. “The Biden rule requires us to be good neighbors, and stewards of our planet, while also providing flexibility for those who need it,” said Carper, who chairs the Senate Environment Committee.

In late December, the EPA and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers repealed the Trump administration’s business-friendly rule that scaled back protections. Since then, Republicans have targeted the Biden rule in the courts and in Congress.

Last month, a federal judge paused the clean-water rule in Texas and Idaho in a win for Republican legal challenges. Red states have argued in court that the rule is too vague and would create unacceptable economic hardships.

The Supreme Court is also considering a related case brought by an Idaho couple who have been trying for 15 years to build a home near a lake after the EPA determined that part of their property was a regulated wetland. The justices heard arguments in Sackett v. EPA in October. A decision is expected in the next few months.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Politics News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Supreme Court rules West Virginia transgender athletes can compete on female ...
  2. Bragg hits back at House GOP over subpoena for ex-prosecutor in Trump case
  3. Ocasio-Cortez calls for Thomas impeachment after report of undisclosed gifts ...
  4. House GOP probe into Trump indictment spurs new battle
  5. McConnell lets an indicted Trump twist in the wind
  6. King Charles’s ‘Harry and Meghan problem’ grows as coronation nears
  7. ‘Traumatized’ Harvard students held at gunpoint by campus security in ...
  8. Tennessee House expels Democratic lawmaker after gun violence protest
  9. Senate Judiciary chair: Committee ‘will act’ on alleged misconduct by Thomas
  10. Tennessee House falls short in vote to expel second Democrat over gun protests
  11. North Korea warns US, South Korea military drills escalate tension to ‘brink ...
  12. Trump’s call to defund DOJ, FBI puts Senate, House GOP at odds 
  13. Lake Mead water level rises, defies projections
  14. Kid Rock shoots Bud Light cans after company partners with transgender woman
  15. Democrats express outrage over Clarence Thomas luxury travel report
  16. Biden vetoes congressional bid to undo his water regulations
  17. Jordan subpoenas former prosecutor in Trump hush money investigation
  18. McCaul calls Kirby’s comments on Afghanistan withdrawal ‘disgraceful and ...
Load more

Video

See all Video