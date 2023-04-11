trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Politics

Blinken names ex-NSC official to be new State Dept spokesman

by MATTHEW LEE, Associated Press - 04/11/23 4:45 PM ET
by MATTHEW LEE, Associated Press - 04/11/23 4:45 PM ET

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday chose an ex-National Security Council communications official to be the next spokesman for the State Department.

In a statement, Blinken announced that Matthew Miller will assume the role as the daily face of American foreign policy from the State Department podium at the end of April.

Miller is a longtime fixture in Democratic political circles and served as the chief spokesman for former Attorney General Eric Holder during the Obama administration. He has also worked closely with Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., the current chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

After President Joe Biden was elected, Miller worked on the incoming administration’s transition team, including helping to shepherd Blinken’s nomination to be America’s top diplomat in the Senate. He then took a temporary post at the NSC last year to coordinate U.S. messaging after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“I benefitted greatly from Matt’s wisdom, his experience in government, and his deep understanding of foreign policy when he was tapped to head up my nomination,” Blinken said.

“Matt is no stranger to navigating and communicating on complex, global challenges like those we face today,” Blinken said. “I am grateful to Matt for once again agreeing to serve his country, and look forward to once again benefitting from his counsel and expertise.”

“It’s an honor to re-join the administration and especially to have the opportunity to work with the first-class team at the State Department,” Miller told The Associated Press. “I’m looking forward to hitting the ground running.”

Miller replaces Ned Price, another former Obama administration NSC official and an ex-CIA analyst, who served as Blinken’s top spokesman until last month. Price will move into a more policy-oriented State Department position reporting directly to Blinken early next month.

Vedant Patel, Price’s deputy who had been serving as acting State Department spokesman, will remain as Miller’s No. 2

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Politics News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Here are the 7 biggest revelations from the US leaks so far
  2. Newsom seeks to punish California city for refusing to adhere to housing laws
  3. Two million people fled America’s big cities from 2020 to 2022
  4. What are the chances Biden extends the student loan pause again?
  5. Trump says police officers, court employees were ‘crying’ at his arraignment
  6. GOP largely silent on Texas ruling with party in a bind on abortion 
  7. 10 House Republicans back fight to block omnibus spending bill  
  8. ‘Gang of Eight’ now has access to classified documents found at ...
  9. Don’t use public phone charging stations: FBI
  10. Mortgage lenders are losing money on loans for the first time in years
  11. Advocates plan for battle as DeSantis preps ‘Don’t Say Gay’ expansion
  12. The four poison pills Republicans are swallowing voluntarily
  13. Bragg sues Jim Jordan over ‘campaign to intimidate and attack’
  14. The Hill’s Morning Report — GOP: ‘Grandstanding’ or branding?
  15. 69 Republicans ask appeals court to allow ban on abortion pill to go forward
  16. Consumer prices up 5 percent annually as inflation cools
  17. Tim Scott launches presidential exploratory committee
  18. Fox News to host first debate of 2024 Republican presidential primary
Load more

Video

See all Video