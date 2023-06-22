trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Politics

Charges filed year after phony signatures roiled Michigan race for governor

by AP - 06/22/23 8:18 AM ET
by AP - 06/22/23 8:18 AM ET

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Three people have been charged with forgery and other crimes in an investigation of phony petition signatures that spoiled the candidacies of five Republicans who were running for Michigan governor in 2022.

Attorney General Dana Nessel scheduled a news conference Thursday to discuss the charges, which were filed Tuesday in a Warren court in suburban Detroit.

Shawn Wilmoth, 36, Jamie Wilmoth, 36, and Willie Reed, 37, each face more than 20 charges, including election forgery and conducting a criminal enterprise, according to online court records.

Former Detroit police Chief James Craig and millionaire businessman Perry Johnson were considered to be strong candidates for the Republican nomination for governor, but they were barred from the August primary ballot.

State election officials said their petitions were rife with bogus signatures collected by paid petition circulators and, as a result, they didn’t have enough valid signatures to qualify. Three more candidates were also knocked off the ballot.

No candidate was personally accused of knowingly submitting fraudulent petitions.

The Wilmoths and Reed have not yet appeared in court. They could not immediately be reached for comment, and court records list no defense attorneys who could be asked about the charges.

Business and campaign records show Shawn Wilmoth was affiliated with First Choice Contracting LLC, a signature-collection company that was paid more than $200,000 by at least two disqualified candidates, the Detroit Free Press reported.

After the signature scandal, Tudor Dixon emerged as the Republican nominee for governor but lost the general election to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Johnson lately has his eyes on a bigger prize: He’s been campaigning in Iowa for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Politics News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House fails to overturn Biden veto in effort to cancel student debt relief
  2. Senate GOP questions Boebert push for Biden impeachment
  3. House Republicans vote to censure Adam Schiff
  4. Trump calls for death penalty for drug dealers; Fox’s Baier notes it would ...
  5. What does it mean if someone is censured? 
  6. Trump, Barr feud reaches fever pitch
  7. Judge strikes down Florida Medicaid policy excluding gender-affirming care
  8. Republicans bash Boebert for forcing Biden impeachment vote: ‘Frivolous’
  9. Abbott signs bill banning ‘sexually oriented performances’ in Texas
  10. Future of Health Care Summit
  11. Democrats fed up with Tuberville want to change Senate rules
  12. The Hill’s Morning Report — House GOP censures Schiff, eyes reprimanding ...
  13. Dems protest Schiff censure in dramatic display on House floor
  14. DeSantis makes gains against Trump in GOP primary: poll
  15. Anheuser-Busch exec calls Bud Light controversy a ‘wake-up call’
  16. An ‘average’ American income may no longer cut it
  17. Alito caught in crosshairs of latest Supreme Court scandal
  18. GOP leaders move to defang Biden impeachment measure from Boebert
Load more

Video

See all Video