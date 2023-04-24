trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Politics

DA to decide on Georgia election probe charges in summer

by KATE BRUMBACK, Associated Press - 04/24/23 8:29 PM ET
by KATE BRUMBACK, Associated Press - 04/24/23 8:29 PM ET
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis poses for a portrait, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis poses for a portrait, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

ATLANTA (AP) — The prosecutor in Atlanta investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies illegally meddled in the 2020 election in Georgia said Monday she expects to announce charging decisions in the case this summer and urged “heightened security.”

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis wrote in a letter to county Sheriff Pat Labat that she expects to announce the decisions sometime between July 11 and Sept. 1. She said she wanted to give Labat time to coordinate with local, state and federal agencies “to ensure that our law enforcement community is ready to protect the public.”

“Open-source intelligence has indicated the announcement of decisions in this case may provoke a significant public reaction,” Willis wrote in the letter, adding that some could involve “acts of violence that will endanger the safety of our community.”

As leaders, they need to be prepared, she wrote, adding that her team would be in touch to talk about arrangements.

The letter was first reported by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, which reported that letters were also sent to Atlanta’s police chief and the head of the Atlanta-Fulton County Emergency Management Agency.

The Atlanta Police Department confirmed receipt of a letter from Willis and said it would “continue to monitor the potential for unrest throughout our city.”

“We stand ready to respond to demonstrations to ensure the safety of those in our communities and those exercising their First Amendment right, or to address illegal activity, should the need arise,” a department statement said.

Willis has been investigating whether Trump and his allies broke any laws as they tried to overturn his narrow election loss to Democrat Joe Biden in Georgia.

She opened the investigation in early 2021, shortly after a recording of a phone call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was made public. In that call, Trump suggested the state’s top elections official could help “find” the votes needed to overturn his loss in the state.

It has become clear since then that the scope of her investigation has expanded far beyond that call.

Trump, who last fall announced a 2024 bid for the White House, already faces criminal charges in New York. A Manhattan grand jury in March indicted him on 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up hush-money payments to a porn actor during the 2016 presidential election.

New York police had said ahead of his arraignment there that they were ready for large protests by the former president’s supporters, who believe any charges against him are politically motivated. And while hundreds of onlookers, protesters, journalists and some politicians did show up, fears that unruly crowds would cause chaos ultimately proved unfounded.

Meanwhile in Washington, federal grand juries are investigating efforts by Trump and his allies to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election and the potential mishandling of classified documents by Trump at his Florida estate. Justice Department prosecutors have questioned numerous Trump administration officials before the grand jury. It’s not clear when those probes, both overseen by a special counsel appointed last fall, might conclude or who if anyone might be charged.

Trump’s legal team in Georgia — Drew Findling, Jennifer Little and Marissa Goldberg — said in a statement that Willis’ announcement to law enforcement “does nothing more than set forth a potential timetable” for decisions Willis had already said were coming.

“On behalf of President Trump, we filed a substantive legal challenge for which the D.A.’s Office has yet to respond,” the statement said. “We look forward to litigating that comprehensive motion which challenges the deeply flawed legal process and the ability of the conflicted D.A’s Office to make any charging decisions at all.”

Trump’s legal team last month filed a motion seeking to toss out a report drafted by a special grand jury that was impaneled to aid Willis’ investigation. They also asked the court to prohibit Willis from continuing to investigate or prosecute Trump. A judge gave Willis until May 1 to respond.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Politics News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Five takeaways on Tucker Carlson’s exit from Fox News 
  2. Obama boosts Biden’s reelection bid: ‘Let’s get to work’
  3. Gorsuch sold Colorado property to major law firm head after confirmation: report
  4. Don Lemon’s CNN co-anchors address his firing
  5. Senate GOP bemoans McCarthy plan to punt debt ceiling to election year
  6. DeSantis vs. Disney feud divides GOP over attacks on ‘woke’ companies
  7. Megyn Kelly: Fox News ousting Tucker Carlson ‘terrible move’
  8. Has the media’s ‘big purge’ begun?
  9. Tucker Carlson and Fox News part ways
  10. Haley calls for national ‘consensus’ on abortion
  11. Trump questions why he should participate in GOP primary debates
  12. Manchin threatens to support repeal of Biden’s landmark climate bill 
  13. Five possible reasons Tucker Carlson and Fox News are parting company
  14. Tucker Carlson’s Fox News ouster dismays GOP
  15. RFK Jr.’s longshot presidential bid may still give Biden a headache 
  16. Home prices rise for the first time in months as spring fever hits housing ...
  17. Jordan subpoenas FBI human resources official
  18. Data guru Nate Silver to leave ABC
Load more

Video

See all Video