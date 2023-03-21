trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Politics

‘Don’t Say Gay’ lawmaker pleads guilty to COVID relief fraud

by AP - 03/21/23 6:48 PM ET
by AP - 03/21/23 6:48 PM ET

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The former Florida lawmaker who sponsored the controversial law critics call “Don’t Say Gay” pleaded guilty Tuesday to committing $150,000 in COVID-19 relief fraud.

Joseph Harding, a 35-year-old Republican, pleaded guilty in Gainesville federal court to wire fraud, money laundering, and making false statements in connection with COVID-19 relief fraud, according to court records. He faces up to 35 years in prison at a hearing scheduled for July 25.

Harding resigned from the Florida House in December, a day after federal prosecutors announced his indictment.

According to court documents, Harding made false statements to the Small Business Administration while applying for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan for one of his dormant business entities. After obtaining $150,000 in COVID-19 relief funds, prosecutors said Harding conducted three monetary transactions, each involving more than $10,000 in fraudulently obtained funds: a transfer to his joint bank account, a payment to his credit card, and a transfer into a bank account of a third-party business entity.

The Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program is designed to provide economic relief to small businesses that are experiencing a temporary loss of revenue.

Harding became nationally known last year over his sponsorship of a law that forbids instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade, as well as material that is not deemed age appropriate.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Politics News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Jackson pens solo dissent as Supreme Court vacates abortion ruling
  2. Tucker Carlson ‘enraged’ private texts revealed; ‘I love Trump’
  3. Trump’s possible indictment: What to watch for
  4. Rand Paul tweets NY DA ‘should be put in jail’
  5. NY DA Alvin Bragg could eye various charges in Trump prosecution
  6. Trump lawyer: If he’s indicted ‘this is an all-out war’
  7. Graham warns Trump arrest would ‘blow up our country’ 
  8. Comer agrees it could be politically unsustainable to investigate Kushner
  9. Van Jones says Bragg may ‘step back from the brink’ on charging Trump
  10. ChatGPT sends shockwaves across college campuses
  11. McCarthy brushes off Trump’s payment to Stormy Daniels as ‘personal money’
  12. Putin and Xi must be taught the lessons Hitler and Mussolini learned the hard ...
  13. Georgia attorney convicted on Jan. 6 charges
  14. CDC study warns of ‘dramatic increase’ in deadly fungus across US
  15. Bomb threat disrupts NY court where Trump case is being heard
  16. White House, reporters push back on disruptive journalist at press briefing
  17. DeSantis goes after digital currency in attempt to ban federal effort
  18. Oklahoma Supreme Court finds ‘limited right’ to abortion in state ...
Load more

Video

See all Video