trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Politics

Ex-Democrat Florida gov nominee not guilty of lying to FBI

by ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE, Associated Press - 05/04/23 5:03 PM ET
by ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE, Associated Press - 05/04/23 5:03 PM ET

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Former Florida Democratic candidate for governor Andrew Gillum, who came within a whisker of defeating Republican Ron DeSantis in 2018, was acquitted Thursday of lying to the FBI in a corruption case that also involved illegal use of campaign contributions.

But the federal jury hung on charges that Gillum funneled tens of thousands of dollars in campaign money to personal accounts. Prosecutors said they will retry him on those counts. They had claimed Gillum was struggling financially after quitting his $120,000-a-year job with the People for the American Way group to run for governor.

Gillum was acquitted of lying to undercover FBI agents posing as developers who paid for a 2016 trip he took with his brother to New York, including hotel rooms, meals, a boat tour and a ticket to the hit Broadway show “Hamilton.”

Outside the courthouse, Gillum thanked his family, wife, legal team and pastor for their support, but took a dig at prosecutors.

“They have quite literally tried to take everything from us. And the beauty is in our system the powers that be don’t always get to decide. Everyday people like you and me sometimes get our swing at the ball,” he said.

Asked about what comes next, Gillum said “sleep” as he walked away from a gaggle of news reporters.

Gillum had faced a potentially lengthy prison sentence if convicted, although, under federal sentencing guidelines, he would have likely gotten far less than the maximum.

The jury came back hung for public relations executive and Gillum adviser, co-defendant Sharon Lettman-Hicks, in the case. Prosecutors said they will also retry her.

Gillum, 43, a former Tallahassee mayor, sought to become the first Black governor in Florida history when he took on DeSantis in 2018. Gillum lost by less than 34,000 votes to DeSantis, triggering an automatic recount.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Politics News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. DOJ finds ‘insider witness’ in Trump Mar-a-Lago documents probe: report
  2. More than 50 House Republicans tear into VA secretary over debt bill claims
  3. Prom crowning sparks divide at Ohio high school
  4. See a string of lights in the sky? What it is, and when you could see them again
  5. Conservatives criticize liberal Supreme Court justices for ethics issues
  6. Bartiromo responds to ex-producer’s claims
  7. GOP megadonor covered tuition for child Clarence Thomas was raising ‘as a ...
  8. Supreme Court questions jurisdiction in sweeping election law clash
  9. Trump says he will ‘probably attend’ E. Jean Carroll trial to ‘confront ...
  10. Housing: New rule prompts criticism borrowers with good credit are being ...
  11. Republican lawmakers to introduce national ‘stand your ground’ bill
  12. Chris Hayes calls CNN’s Trump town hall decision ‘hard to defend’
  13. Tucker Carlson floats moderating alternate GOP primary debate with Trump: report
  14. CNN’s John King mocks Republicans over ‘stunning’ Biden tip
  15. Clips from Trump’s deposition shown at E. Jean Carroll trial
  16. Thomas biographer calls report on megadonor’s tuition payments ...
  17. GOP senators question drag queens in Navy outreach effort
  18. Who will replace Tucker Carlson at Fox News? Here are some top contenders
Load more

Video

See all Video