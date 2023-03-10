trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Politics

Fire breaks out at building near White House, no injuries

by Associated Press - 03/10/23 9:06 AM ET
by Associated Press - 03/10/23 9:06 AM ET

WASHINGTON (AP) — A fire broke out Friday at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building next to the White House, leading to the evacuation of workers as firefighters responded to the call, according to the U.S. Secret Service.

D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services said at 8 a.m. on Twitter that a defective cooling motor in the basement caused the fire. It said there were no injuries in the response to the fire.

Built between 1871 and 1888, the Eisenhower Executive Office Building towers over the West Wing, where President Joe Biden works. It houses a wide array of White House workers. An email to White House staff sent Friday morning said “URGENT: EVACUATION” with the order to leave the building at the direction of security officers.

By 8:35 a.m., the White House grounds were relatively calm after the morning disturbance.

A 2007 fire at the executive building damaged then Vice President Dick Cheney’s ceremonial suite of offices and led to the evacuation of 1,000 federal workers, including a marine who suffered cuts after punching through a fifth-floor window to escape, according to a New York Times article.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Politics News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. McConnell’s hospitalization raises questions for GOP’s future
  2. Santos accused of orchestrating credit card skimming operation
  3. Mexican cartel issues apparent apology, turns over five ‘kidnappers’ of ...
  4. Breaking down Biden’s budget: Here’s what’s in it
  5. Federal judge orders Peter Navarro to turn over hundreds of White House emails
  6. Fauci says Redfield’s testimony of COVID call was ‘unequivocally ...
  7. Youngkin defends transgender policies, executive order on ‘critical race ...
  8. ‘Weaponization’ subcommittee members spar over ‘Twitter Files’
  9. Economy adds 311K jobs in February, unemployment rises to 3.6 percent
  10. Centrist and liberal Democrats battle over who Biden should be 
  11. House GOP launches probe into Jan. 6 panel
  12. ‘Shut your mouth’: GOP senator clashes with union leader during hearing
  13. Daylight saving time: Here are the biggest risks of the ‘spring ...
  14. Trump attorney admits misrepresenting evidence of election fraud
  15. House votes to overturn Biden administration water regulation
  16. Elvis’ private jet arrives in Florida; new owner to transform it
  17. Three things to know about what critics are calling Mississippi’s ‘Jim ...
  18. Artificial intelligence will destroy ‘laptop class’ workers
Load more

Video

See all Video