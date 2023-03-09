trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Politics

Former Trump lawyer censured for falsehoods about election

by NICHOLAS RICCARDI, Associated Press - 03/09/23 3:12 PM ET
by NICHOLAS RICCARDI, Associated Press - 03/09/23 3:12 PM ET

DENVER (AP) — Jenna Ellis, a former attorney for Donald Trump ‘s reelection campaign and a prominent conservative media figure, has been censured by Colorado legal officials after admitting she made repeated false statements about the 2020 presidential election.

Ellis acknowledged making 10 “misrepresentations” on television and Twitter during Trump’s fight to stay in power after losing the 2020 election to President Joe Biden, according to the censure from the office of attorney regulation counsel in Colorado, where Ellis is from. The statements include claiming on Jeanine Pirro’s Fox News show on Dec. 5, 2020 that “we have over 500,000 votes (in Arizona) that were cast illegally” and telling the conservative network Newsmax on Dec. 15 that Trump was “the true and proper victor.”

On November 20, 2020, Ellis appeared on the Newsmax show of former Trump spokesman Sean Spicer and said: “with all those states (Nevada, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia) combined we know that the election was stolen from President Trump and we can prove that.”

Ellis was one of several prominent conservative voices who, in the final weeks of 2020, echoed Trump’s lies that the election was stolen from him. Those falsehoods helped fuel the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

“Respondent, through her conduct, undermined the American public’s confidence in the presidential election, violating her duty of candor to the public,” wrote Bryon M. Large, the disciplinary judge in the case.

Ellis becomes the latest pro-Trump attorney penalized for their attempts to overturn the 2020 election. Nine lawyers in Michigan in 2021 were ordered to pay $175,000 in sanctions for a sham suit seeking to overturn the election in that swing state. The District of Columbia’s bar association disciplinary counsel in December called for the suspension of former New York Mayor Rudolph Giuliani’s law license for pursuing a baseless lawsuit challenging Biden’s win in Pennsylvania.

Ellis is based in Washington, DC, but is from Colorado and has also practiced in the state. Through her attorney, Michael Melito, she stipulated to both the findings that she’d made misrepresentations and the censure.

On Twitter Wednesday, Ellis said: “This was politically motivated from the start from Democrats and Never Trumpers. They ultimately failed to destroy me and failed in their attempt to deprive me of my bar license. I’m glad to have this behind me and remain in good standing in the State of Colorado.”

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Politics News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Daylight saving time: Here’s where mornings will be darkest after the ...
  2. ‘Weaponization’ subcommittee members spar over ‘Twitter Files’
  3. House GOP launches probe into Jan. 6 panel
  4. Trump attorney admits misrepresenting evidence of election fraud
  5. Biden’s $6.8 trillion budget proposes tax hikes on wealthy to reduce deficit, ...
  6. Prosecutors signal Trump may face criminal charges in hush money probe: report
  7. Five takeaways from Biden’s $6.8 trillion budget 
  8. ‘Shut your mouth’: GOP senator clashes with union leader during hearing
  9. House Republicans pass bill to ban federal officials from pressuring tech ...
  10. Three things to know about what critics are calling Mississippi’s ‘Jim ...
  11. Artificial intelligence will destroy ‘laptop class’ workers
  12. Netanyahu’s judicial reforms have US lawmakers worried about Israeli democracy
  13. House GOP organizing trip to see jailed Jan. 6 defendants, led by Marjorie ...
  14. California files lawsuit accusing Huntington Beach of violating affordable ...
  15. McConnell suffered concussion, will remain hospitalized for a few days 
  16. Decline in democracy worldwide may be reaching ‘turning point’: researchers
  17. Girl Scouts ‘extremely disappointed’ with cookie baker amid ...
  18. House Republicans refuse to join Democrats in denouncing white supremacy
Load more

Video

See all Video