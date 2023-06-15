trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Politics

Guardsman indicted on charges of disclosing classified national defense information

by AP - 06/15/23 6:33 PM ET
by AP - 06/15/23 6:33 PM ET

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Massachusetts Air National Guardsman accused of leaking highly classified military documents has been indicted on federal felony charges, the Justice Department said Thursday.

Jack Teixeira faces six counts in the indictment of willful retention and transmission of national defense information.

He was arrested in April on charges of sharing highly classified military documents about Russia’s war in Ukraine and other top national security issues in a chat room on Discord, a social media platform that started as a hangout for gamers. The stunning breach exposed to the world unvarnished secret assessments of Russia’s war in Ukraine, the capabilities and geopolitical interests of other nations and other national security issues.

“As laid out in the indictment, Jack Teixeira was entrusted by the United States government with access to classified national defense information — including information that reasonably could be expected to cause exceptionally grave damage to national security if shared,” Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said in a statement announcing the indictment.

Each count in the indictment is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

A judge last month ordered him to remain jailed as he awaits trial, saying that releasing Teixeira would pose a risk that he would attempt to flee the country or obstruct justice.

His family has expressed support for him, and his lawyers had pressed the judge to release him to his father, saying he has no criminal history.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Politics News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. DOJ seeks protective order to prevent Trump from releasing classified materials ...
  2. GOP, Grassley dig for dirt on Biden amid Trump indictment furor  
  3. Scarborough says he thinks Trump kept documents to make deals: ‘This is all ...
  4. Trump attorney who left classified documents defense departs another Trump case
  5. Republicans play offense on student loans ahead of SCOTUS decision
  6. Zelensky: Ukrainian loss could force US to choose between ‘collapse of ...
  7. Tim Scott fires back at Obama over race remarks
  8. GOP unrest: Conservatives threaten to tank party’s 2024 spending bills
  9. Trump indictment lays bare security risks of storage at Mar-a-Lago 
  10. Senate GOP fears House actions could lead to shutdown: ‘It’s going to be a ...
  11. Staffer for GOP lawmaker attacked at gunpoint after congressional baseball game
  12. Ukraine’s counteroffensive so far: steady gains, heavy losses
  13. New theory of Earth’s rapid creation makes alien life more likely: study
  14. These 20 House Republicans voted to block resolution to censure Adam Schiff
  15. Cancer rates are climbing among young people. It’s not clear why.
  16. Trump beats Biden by 6 points in 2024 matchup: poll
  17. Chris Wallace says Trump conviction 'could be a life sentence'
  18. Karl Rove in Journal op-ed: Trump ‘will pay a high price’ in Mar-a-Lago case
Load more

Video

See all Video