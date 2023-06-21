trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Politics

Hunter Biden plea agreement in tax, gun case set for July court date

by LINDSAY WHITEHURST, Associated Press - 06/21/23 5:45 PM ET
by LINDSAY WHITEHURST, Associated Press - 06/21/23 5:45 PM ET
FILE - Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, walks to a motorcade vehicle after stepping off Air Force One with President Biden, Feb. 4, 2023, at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base in Syracuse, N.Y. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
FILE – Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, walks to a motorcade vehicle after stepping off Air Force One with President Biden, Feb. 4, 2023, at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base in Syracuse, N.Y. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hunter Biden will go before a judge next month to formally strike a plea agreement with prosecutors on tax and gun charges that will likely spare President Joe Biden’s son time behind bars, according to court documents posted Wednesday.

U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika must still approve the plea agreement that was reached following a lengthy federal investigation. It calls for the president’s son to plead guilty to two misdemeanor counts of failing to pay taxes. Hunter Biden also must commit to court-imposed conditions that will spare him full prosecution on a felony gun charge.

The hearing is scheduled for July 26 as a combined initial appearance and plea agreement.

News of the plea deal Tuesday sparked criticism from Republicans who are pursuing their own congressional investigations into nearly every facet of Hunter Biden’s business dealings, including foreign payments.

Attorney General Merrick Garland, traveling in Stockholm on Wednesday, said David Weiss, the U.S. attorney for Delaware, was given “full authority to decide the matter as he decided was appropriate. And that’s what he’s done.”

Former President Donald Trump and other Republicans have pointed to the case to raise questions about Justice Department independence as Trump faces a historic criminal indictment. The charges against Trump were filed by a special prosecutor appointed in an effort to avoid any perception of a political conflict.

The Hunter Biden charges, meanwhile, were filed by U.S. Attorney Weiss, who was appointed by Trump and kept on during the Biden administration to continue the investigation, some aspects of continue. Noreika was also appointed by Trump, in 2017.

Hunter Biden’s lawyer has said the guilty pleas are an effort to take responsibility for mistakes that he made “during a period of turmoil and addiction in his life,” and his understanding is that it wraps up the five-year investigation of his client.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Politics News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Republicans punt on Boebert’s effort to impeach Biden
  2. House fails to overturn Biden veto in effort to cancel student debt relief
  3. Senate Democrat on new filing in documents case: Trump lawyers will have ‘bad ...
  4. Greene calls Boebert a ‘little b- – – -‘ as tensions boil over on House ...
  5. OceanGate says all five passengers of Titan submersible believed to be dead
  6. Watch live: Officials give update on search for missing sub
  7. RFK Jr. says Russia ‘acting in good faith’ in Ukraine invasion, US in part ...
  8. Names of George Santos bond sponsors released
  9. How long had the Titan journeyed before its ‘catastrophic implosion’?
  10. House clerk who oversaw McCarthy’s Speaker fight resigns
  11. House Republicans vote to censure Adam Schiff
  12. Supreme Court rules against Navajo Nation in Colorado River case
  13. DeSantis sues Education Department over higher ed accreditation process
  14. DeSantis lashes out at Trump when asked if he’d back him as 2024 nominee
  15. Former FBI analyst who kept classified records in home sentenced to prison
  16. Trump, Barr feud reaches fever pitch
  17. Senate GOP questions Boebert push for Biden impeachment
  18. List of Democrats boycotting Modi’s address to Congress grows
Load more

Video

See all Video