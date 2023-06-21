trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Politics

Justice Dept. begins turning over evidence to Trump team in classified documents case

by AP - 06/21/23 10:16 PM ET
by AP - 06/21/23 10:16 PM ET
Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., Tuesday, June 13, 2023, after pleading not guilty in a Miami courtroom earlier in the day to dozens of felony counts that he hoarded classified documents and refused government demands to give them back. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., Tuesday, June 13, 2023, after pleading not guilty in a Miami courtroom earlier in the day to dozens of felony counts that he hoarded classified documents and refused government demands to give them back. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Wednesday night that it had begun turning over evidence to former President Donald Trump’s legal team as his lawyers prepare a defense to charges that he illegally retained classified documents.

The evidence includes transcripts of grand jury testimony taken in both Washington and Florida, copies of closed-circuit television footage obtained by the government and copies of interviews of Trump “conducted by non-government entities, which were recorded with his consent and obtained” by the prosecution team of special counsel Jack Smith.

The interviews include an audio-recorded July 2021 meeting with a writer and publisher at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club in which Trump, according to the indictment, showed and described a Pentagon “plan of attack” that he said was prepared for him by the Defense Department. Also turned over to Trump’s lawyers are public statements he made that are referenced in the indictment.

Trump was indicted this month on 37 felony charges, including 31 counts under the Espionage Act that accuse him of willfully retaining national defense information. He has pleaded not guilty and denied any wrongdoing.

The sharing of information and evidence between parties is routine in a court case so that lawyers can prepare a defense. Earlier this week, a federal magistrate imposed a protective order to restrict the public disclosure of evidence that Trump receives through the information-sharing process, known as discovery.

The judge in the case, Aileen Cannon, set an initial trial date of Aug. 14, though that date is expected to slip considerably given the complicated disputes ahead over the scope of evidence in the case.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Politics News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. House fails to overturn Biden veto in effort to cancel student debt relief
  2. Senate Democrat on new filing in documents case: Trump lawyers will have ‘bad ...
  3. Greene calls Boebert a 'little b- - - -' as tensions boil over on House floor
  4. Senate GOP questions Boebert push for Biden impeachment
  5. Debris field found near Titanic in search for missing submersible
  6. Names of George Santos bond sponsors released
  7. DeSantis lashes out at Trump when asked if he'd back him as 2024 nominee
  8. House Republicans vote to censure Adam Schiff
  9. Supreme Court rules against Navajo Nation in Colorado River case
  10. Former FBI analyst who kept classified records in home sentenced to prison
  11. Trump calls for death penalty for drug dealers; Fox’s Baier notes it would ...
  12. What does it mean if someone is censured? 
  13. Trump, Barr feud reaches fever pitch
  14. Democrats fed up with Tuberville want to change Senate rules
  15. Watch live: Fed chair Powell testifies before Senate panel on Monetary Policy ...
  16. Christie to Trump on debates: ‘Want to be President? Then get in the ring ...
  17. Abbott signs bill banning ‘sexually oriented performances’ in Texas
  18. ‘Trump in heels’ Amanda Chase loses GOP state Senate primary in Virginia
Load more

Video

See all Video