AP Politics

McConnell leaves rehab facility after therapy for concussion

by AP - 03/25/23 5:31 PM ET
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said Saturday he has been released from the rehabilitation facility where he had physical therapy for a concussion caused by a fall earlier this month.

The 81-year-old Kentucky Republican said in a statement released by his office that he will work from home for the next few days. The Senate is scheduled to be on break for the weeks of April 3 and April 10.

McConnell was at dinner on March 8 after a hotel reception for a campaign committee aligned with him when he tripped and fell. In addition to the concussion, he also had a rib fracture.

He was released from the hospital on March 13 and, upon the advice of his doctor, moved to an inpatient rehabilitation facility for physical therapy and to continue his recovery.

Concussions can be serious injuries and take time for recovery. Even a single incident of concussion can limit a person’s abilities during that period.

“I’m going to follow the advice of my physical therapists and spend the next few days working for Kentuckians and the Republican Conference from home,” McConnell said in the statement. “I’m in frequent touch with my Senate colleagues and my staff. I look forward to returning in person to the Senate soon.”

Almost four years ago he tripped and fell at his home in Kentucky, causing a shoulder fracture that required surgery. The Senate had just started a summer recess, and he worked from home for some weeks as he recovered.

In his early childhood, he had polio and he has acknowledged some difficulty as an adult in climbing stairs.

McConnell was first elected in 1984. In January, he became the longest-serving Senate leader when the new Congress convened, breaking the previous record of 16 years.

