trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Politics

Medal of Honor recipient’s remains ID’d 73 years after Korea

by COLLEEN LONG, Associated Press - 04/26/23 12:18 PM ET
by COLLEEN LONG, Associated Press - 04/26/23 12:18 PM ET
President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee visit the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington, Tuesday, April 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee visit the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington, Tuesday, April 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The remains of a U.S. Army corporal killed during the Korean War and posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor have been identified 73 years after he was declared missing, President Joe Biden said Wednesday during a welcome ceremony at the White House for South Korea’s president.

Luther H. Story of Buena Vista, Georgia, was last seen on Sept. 1, 1950 – wounded and fighting off North Korean attacks so his fellow soldiers could get to safety. U.S. officials said that Story “fearlessly stood in the middle of the road, throwing grenades” into a truck as his squad escaped.

“When last seen, he was firing every weapon available and fighting off another hostile assault,” U.S. officials said.

He wasn’t seen alive again, though his remains weren’t found, and he wasn’t taken as a prisoner. In 1951, Gen. Omar Bradley presented Story’s father the Medal of Honor, the nation’s highest military honor, at a Pentagon ceremony in 1951. On Jan. 16, 1954, the corporal was declared unrecoverable — his remains still missing.

Then, in June 2021, 652 people killed in the Korean War were disinterred from the the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Hawaii. In that process, scientists were able to identify Story using DNA, dental and anthropological analysis. His remains had been recovered near Sangde-po, South Korea.

“Today, we can return him to his family, and to his rest,” Biden said from the South Lawn where he praised Story’s bravery. “Because we never forget our troops.”

On Tuesday evening, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife, Kim Keon Hee, made an evening stop to the Korean War Memorial with Biden and first lady Jill Biden. They participated in a wreath-laying ceremony next to the memorial’s Pool of Remembrance. While they were there, the leaders met with Story’s living relative, his niece Judy Wade and her spouse Joseph Wade.

Both nations continue to work to identify all missing soldiers.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Politics News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Senators unveil bipartisan proposal to require Supreme Court to adopt code of ...
  2. GOP leaders blink, make last-minute changes to debt bill
  3. Michigan GOP faces existential crisis: ‘The state party is dead’
  4. Why some Republicans see Carlson’s departure as a good thing
  5. Disney sues DeSantis, alleging harm to its business
  6. House GOP inches closer to winning votes for debt ceiling package
  7. Tucker Carlson’s disparaging comments about Fox leaders led to his ...
  8. What’s in Tucker Carlson’s future? Plenty of options
  9. House GOP leaders hit snags as members harden ‘no’ votes on debt limit bill
  10. Audio shows Cruz outlining plan to Fox News to delay 2020 election certification
  11. Five takeaways on Tucker Carlson’s exit from Fox News 
  12. Fox’s Kilmeade presses GOP party chief on Trump skipping debates
  13. Markey calls for Clarence Thomas to resign: ‘reputation is unsalvageable’
  14. Mattel releases first ever Barbie with Down syndrome
  15. The human cost of McCarthy’s debt ceiling demands would be catastrophic
  16. Don Lemon’s CNN co-anchors address his firing
  17. Tucker Carlson and Fox News part ways
  18. Megyn Kelly: Fox News ousting Tucker Carlson ‘terrible move’
Load more

Video

See all Video