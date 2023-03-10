trending:

sponsored:

Just In...

View all Load more
AP Politics

No Labels secures ballot access in Oregon for ‘unity ticket’

by AP - 03/10/23 6:46 PM ET
by AP - 03/10/23 6:46 PM ET

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — No Labels, a group that could shake up the 2024 presidential race with a bipartisan “unity ticket,” secured access to the ballot Friday in Oregon, at least the third state to approve its application to become a political party.

No Labels says it is seeking ballot access in many states and will use it to run a Republican and Democrat for president and vice president “if the two parties select unreasonably divisive presidential nominees.” The group’s leaders have not publicly named specific candidates.

Arizona recognized No Labels as a party on Tuesday and Colorado did so in January.

The push has spooked Democrats and anti-Donald Trump Republicans, who worry a No Labels candidate would tip the scales in favor of Trump or a Republican like him.

The center-left group Third Way said in a memo this week that Biden won voters who didn’t like either major-party candidate by 15 points over Trump; Democrat Hillary Clinton lost those voters by 17 points in the 2016 race that Trump won. No Labels says it would draw equally from both major parties.

In Oregon, Secretary of State Shemia Fagan announced Friday that the No Labels Party submitted the 29,294 signatures required to form a minor political party under Oregon law.

Oregon has voted for Democrats in every presidential election since 1988, but its progressive reputation in national politics belies an independent streak.

In 2000, Republican George W. Bush came within half a percentage point of winning Oregon thanks in part to Green Party candidate Ralph Nader winning 5% of the vote. A Republican won a statewide race as recently the 2016 contest for secretary of state.

Tags

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

More AP Politics News

See All

See All

Video/Hill.TV

See all Hill.TV

See all Video

See all Hill.TV See all Video

Top Stories

See All

See All

Most Popular

  1. Trump indictment? Possibility throws wrench into campaign plans
  2. China-brokered Iran-Saudi deal raises red flags for US
  3. Swalwell hits Jordan at hearing over subpoena compliance: ‘Quite rich’
  4. Biden selects new Air Force One design after discarding Trump’s
  5. Boebert praises high rural teen birth rates while announcing first grandchild
  6. New study on monkeys using stone tools raises questions about evolution
  7. McConnell’s hospitalization raises questions for GOP’s future
  8. 5 things to know about the Silicon Valley Bank collapse
  9. Santos denies organizing alleged credit card scam, claims he did nothing ‘of ...
  10. Former congressman convicted of insider trading
  11. Youngkin calls for gender-neutral bathrooms after question from transgender ...
  12. Three in Texas sued for wrongful death after allegedly helping woman obtain ...
  13. Elvis’ private jet arrives in Florida; new owner to transform it
  14. Atmospheric river forces evacuations, leaves 2 dead in California
  15. ‘Disrespected’: 9th grader’s parents suing over Pledge of Allegiance ...
  16. Unrepentant US health agencies issue more bizarre directives
  17. Freedom Caucus lays out spending cut demands for debt limit
  18. You should change your password now on these 5 platforms
Load more

Video

See all Video